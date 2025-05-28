  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Roman Reigns may not be returning to WWE alone

Roman Reigns may not be returning to WWE alone

By Phillipa Mariee
Modified May 28, 2025 18:54 GMT
Roman Reigns may not return alone (image via WWE)
Roman Reigns may not return alone (Image credit: WWE.com)

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen since RAW after WrestleMania when he confronted Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins. Bron Breakker attacked Reigns as he aligned with Heyman and Rollins.

Ad

There have been many speculations on Roman Reigns' return, and the perfect place for a massive comeback would be at Money in the Bank next weekend in Los Angeles. Seth Rollins qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this past Monday on RAW, and being part of the bout would be too good for Reigns to miss.

The Tribal Chief could return at the premium live event and cost Rollins his chance to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

It's clear that Bronson Reed and Breakker will be looking to interfere to help Rollins to become Mr. Money in the Bank for a second time, and if they are at ringside, then Roman Reigns will need some backup.

The days of The Bloodline are over, with Jey Uso already wrestling on the night and Jimmy Uso seemingly going down his own path at present. That being said, there are plenty of members of the Anoa'i family that Reigns could recruit before he makes his return, including Lance Anoa'i.

Ad

Will Lance Anoa'i return alongside Roman Reigns?

The Tribal Chief will need some backup if he wants to go up against Seth Rollins and his new stable, not to mention the fact that Solo Sikoa has been recruiting while he has been on hiatus.

Ad

Lance would be the perfect option for this, and Reigns could even recruit Hikuleo if the option arises. Returning with two men could be a good option for the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since he is up against a three-man stable and needs to be able to neutralise Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker if he wants a shot at Seth Rollins.

CM Punk and Sami Zayn already failed to defeat the new stable on RAW, and Reigns could look to get help from his real-life Bloodline members instead of taking his chances on Punk and Zayn.

Money in the Bank is the perfect place, and Reigns could currently be plotting his return.

About the author
Phillipa Mariee

Phillipa Mariee

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications