Roman Reigns may not be returning to WWE alone

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen since RAW after WrestleMania when he confronted Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins. Bron Breakker attacked Reigns as he aligned with Heyman and Rollins.

Ad

There have been many speculations on Roman Reigns' return, and the perfect place for a massive comeback would be at Money in the Bank next weekend in Los Angeles. Seth Rollins qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this past Monday on RAW, and being part of the bout would be too good for Reigns to miss.

The Tribal Chief could return at the premium live event and cost Rollins his chance to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

It's clear that Bronson Reed and Breakker will be looking to interfere to help Rollins to become Mr. Money in the Bank for a second time, and if they are at ringside, then Roman Reigns will need some backup.

The days of The Bloodline are over, with Jey Uso already wrestling on the night and Jimmy Uso seemingly going down his own path at present. That being said, there are plenty of members of the Anoa'i family that Reigns could recruit before he makes his return, including Lance Anoa'i.

Ad

Will Lance Anoa'i return alongside Roman Reigns?

The Tribal Chief will need some backup if he wants to go up against Seth Rollins and his new stable, not to mention the fact that Solo Sikoa has been recruiting while he has been on hiatus.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lance would be the perfect option for this, and Reigns could even recruit Hikuleo if the option arises. Returning with two men could be a good option for the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion since he is up against a three-man stable and needs to be able to neutralise Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker if he wants a shot at Seth Rollins.

CM Punk and Sami Zayn already failed to defeat the new stable on RAW, and Reigns could look to get help from his real-life Bloodline members instead of taking his chances on Punk and Zayn.

Money in the Bank is the perfect place, and Reigns could currently be plotting his return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Phillipa Mariee Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.



Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.



Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.



Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.



She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.



Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee Know More