4 signs Roxanne Perez will replace Liv Morgan in The Judgment Day

Finn Balor introduced Roxanne Perez to The Judgment Day this past Monday night on WWE RAW. The inaugural Universal Champion wanted his faction to enter into an alliance with Perez, but Raquel Rodriguez and Dominik Mysterio were hesitant.

Perez gifted Mysterio a box of chicken tenders and then gave Carlito a bag of apples. The former NXT Women's Champion may be trying to replace Liv Morgan in the faction and potentially steal Dominik Mysterio as well.

Listed below are four signs that Roxanne Perez will replace Liv Morgan in The Judgment Day.

#4. Finn Balor wants Roxanne Perez in The Judgment Day

Finn Balor has been spotted having backstage conversations with Roxanne Perez in recent weeks, and fans finally learned why this past Monday night on WWE RAW. Balor is hoping that his faction agrees to work with Perez, and seemingly isn't worried about what Liv Morgan will have to say about the matter.

Morgan is currently on hiatus from the company after being cast in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. The Women's Tag Team Champion could have an issue with Perez's involvement in The Judgment Day, and the group may decide to kick her out in favor of the 23-year-old.

#3. All the male stars in The Judgment Day welcomed Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez made an impression on the male stars in The Judgment Day during this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW. Dominik Mysterio was spotted eyeing her after she gave him chicken tenders, and Carlito was won over once she gifted him some apples.

Finn Balor wants to work with Perez, and JD McDonagh didn't seem to have a problem with her being present in the faction's clubhouse on WWE RAW. The only star who took issue with Perez was Raquel Rodriguez, and she noted that she would be informing Liv Morgan about the meeting. Balor laughed when Rodriguez said this, suggesting that he simply did not care what Morgan thought about the situation.

#2. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez could leave the faction

Netflix & WWE Monday Night RAW Brunch - Source: Getty

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the Women's Tag Team Championships for the fourth time by defeating Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria last month on WWE RAW. The duo has not defended the titles in recent weeks, as Morgan is on hiatus from the promotion.

The Women's Tag Team Champions may decide to depart the group when Morgan returns to action to focus on their title reign. This would allow Roxanne Perez to join The Judgment Day without any issues.

#1. The former champion is using the same tactics as Liv Morgan

Monday Night RAW - Source: Getty

Liv Morgan successfully seduced Dominik Mysterio away from Rhea Ripley last year during their rivalry. However, Ripley got the last laugh by capturing the Women's World Championship from Morgan on the January 6 edition of WWE RAW and then delivered a low blow to Dirty Dom following the match.

Roxanne Perez could be trying to replicate what Morgan did in 2024, which led to the best year of the 30-year-old's career so far. Perez could steal Mysterio away from Morgan and then replace her in The Judgment Day in the weeks ahead on WWE television.

