4 signs Solo Sikoa will betray major Bloodline member on WWE SmackDown

Solo Sikoa has had quite a rise in WWE over the past few years. He was a prominent figure during the launch of the 2.0 era of NXT before joining the main roster in the latter half of 2022. Since then, he has remained a consistent presence on television.

Over the last year or so, Solo moved from an important player to becoming a key player. He took over The Bloodline and eventually led The New Bloodline in a war against Roman Reigns.

Now, The New Bloodline is in a fragile place. More specifically, Solo Sikoa is having issues with Jacob Fatu. There is a strong chance that Sikoa will soon betray The Samoan Werewolf.

This article will examine four signs that indicate Solo will likely betray Jacob Fatu on SmackDown. These include Solo's past, a major incident from last week, and beyond.

#4. Solo is pretending Jacob Fatu needs his help

Solo Sikoa is a strange individual. He is hard to trust. Even when he appears to be authentic, the former WWE NXT North American Champion seems to be causing trouble, and one has to question his actions.

For example, Solo Sikoa being kind is almost always a red flag. He has been trying to embrace Jacob Fatu lately, which is actually offputting. Thankfully, there is a clear sign he is up to no good: Solo keeps acting as if Fatu needs his help.

Jacob Fatu is one of WWE's most talented and destructive superstars. He does not need Solo's help. If anything, Sikoa is trying to act as if he's above Fatu, and Jacob needs him to indicate where his head is. This is especially true, given his assistance hasn't actually been all that helpful.

#3. He cost Jacob Fatu the United States Title last week

Speaking of unhelpful assistance, a glaring example of this took place on WWE SmackDown last week. Jacob Fatu went one-on-one with Braun Strowman, and the winner earned a title shot against the LA Knight.

Jacob hasn't hidden the fact that he wants the United States Championship. As a result, he and Braun Strowman went to war on WWE SmackDown. Unfortunately, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga showed up and attacked Braun, causing Jacob to get disqualified.

Jacob Fatu was furious. Solo Sikoa did this specifically to stop The Samoan Werewolf from winning a title. Solo has been unable to win gold on the main roster, and he clearly doesn't want Fatu to get a belt of his own. There is no other explanation for causing that disqualification.

#2. Jacob Fatu has taken control, and there is no way Solo is okay with that

Solo Sikoa spent around two years as The Enforcer of The Bloodline in WWE. He was Roman Reigns' second or third in command until he took over last year. In many ways, Jacob Fatu has served this role for Solo since his debut.

When Solo Sikoa took some time away after losing to The OTC on RAW's Netflix premiere, Jacob Fatu became unleashed. He is very open in that the chains are off, and he can do whatever he wants whenever he intends to do it.

There is no way that this sits right with Solo. Not only has he become a control freak, but the last thing Sikoa wants to do is become second in command. If there is any chance Jacob could take over as the stable leader, Solo would find an excuse to betray Fatu and stop it.

#1. Solo Sikoa is always plotting in WWE

The final sign that Solo Sikoa will betray Jacob Fatu isn't based on any specific inciting incident. Instead, it concerns Solo's entire run in WWE. He has been manipulative or chaotic from day one.

Sikoa's debut on WWE's main roster cost Drew McIntyre the world title. He later cost Cody Rhodes the world title, too. As mentioned earlier, he also took over from Roman Reigns and even ejected both Paul Heyman and Jimmy Uso from The New Bloodline.

Solo cannot be trusted, and he's seemingly always plotting people's demise. Jacob Fatu is undoubtedly the next victim. The only question is whether he'll cut ties on SmackDown today. The chances certainly seem to be high.

