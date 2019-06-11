4 Signs That Seth Rollins Is Vince McMahon's New Hand-Picked Star

Aaron FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 906 // 11 Jun 2019, 02:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins

When former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was forced to relinquish his title after being diagnosed with Leukemia, many believed that the "Big Dog" would be the most popular superstar on the roster following his return. However, that hasn't ended up being the case.

While the response to Reigns, at least as of late, has been lukewarm, fans have been treating current Universal Champion Seth Rollins like he's the top man in the company - and for good reason.

But, does this mean that Vince McMahon has finally changed his mind on who should be the top man in his company? Well, there are some signs that point to the answer of that question being yes.

Unless Brock Lesnar successfully cashes in at some point in the near future, it's likely that Rollins will be the red brand's main champion throughout the summer, and possibly deep into the fall. But, even if he loses it, he'll still be in the title picture for the foreseeable future.

So, with all that in mind, here are four reasons why Seth Rollins is Vince McMahon's new hand-picked star.

4 - Decisive Victories

In recent years, WWE's 50/50 booking has been a huge topic of discussion, as most wrestlers on the roster are usually booked to trade wins and losses with whoever they're feuding with - even Seth Rollins has been booked as a 50/50 guy in the past.

However, in the weeks leading up to his Universal Championship victory, and in the weeks following it, Rollins has beaten almost all his opponents in decisive fashion.

Back when Roman Reigns was clearly Vince McMahon's chosen one, he was pretty much unstoppable until he got in the ring with Brock Lesnar. So, if you're someone who's allowed to go on a significant winning streak, then that's a pretty good sign that you're the Chairman's hand-picked guy.

1 / 4 NEXT