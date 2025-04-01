4 signs The Rock will appear on WWE RAW next week

WWE has several big stars around for the build to WrestleMania. Big names such as John Cena, CM Punk, and Roman Reigns, who aren't typically full-time, have been appearing almost weekly.

One big name who has been absent, however, is The Rock. He was around for some of the build towards Elimination Chamber Toronto. He was also at the big Premium Live Event and happened to be involved in one of the biggest angles in wrestling history.

John Cena turned heel on Cody Rhodes and united with The Rock and Travis Scott. This was absolutely shocking and it was also quite compelling. Despite that, The Final Boss hasn't been seen on television since then.

That could change this Monday, however. While not announced by World Wrestling Entertainment, there are some signs that point to The Final Boss's return taking place on Monday. This article will tackle a handful of those signs.

Below are four signs The Rock will appear on WWE RAW next week.

#4. John Cena was laid out on Monday Night RAW

The first sign has to do with a major segment from WWE RAW last night. For the third time, Cody Rhodes and John Cena went face-to-face in a verbal battle, and it was extremely intense and personal.

For the first time, however, it also became physical. John Cena attempted to take a cheap shot at The American Nightmare. Instead, Cody avoided it and nailed Cena with The Cross Rhodes. Cena was thus laid out and had no comeback of any kind.

This is a major story beat and one fans didn't expect to happen before WrestleMania. John Cena has to get his heat back, but how? The perfect way is for The Rock to make his return. The Final Boss could confront Cody, or worse, brutally attack him. This would be a great way to return and add heat to the storyline.

#3. The Rock's name was finally mentioned

As noted, The Rock hasn't been seen on WWE programming since Elimination Chamber Toronto. Not only has he not shown up to any event, but The Final Boss hasn't even been mentioned in the promos between The Rock and Cody Rhodes. At least, he hadn't been until last night.

Things changed when Cody Rhodes finally said The Rock's name. He called Cena out for selling his soul to The Final Boss. The fact that Rhodes mentioned him seems to hint at the fact that The Rock will now be relevant to the story again.

Triple H and WWE could have just decided not to mention The Rock by name until he was ready to appear. Now that he's been mentioned, it could be a sign that he shows up to RAW on Monday.

#2. The next episode of RAW will be back in the United States

Over the past several weeks, WWE Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown have been taking place overseas. More specifically, there have been shows held in Europe and in the United Kingdom.

The Rock is a busy man. He is a major Hollywood star both on the big and small screen. He also has several flourishing businesses on top of becoming an influencer. Simply put, The Final Boss has a lot to do outside of WWE.

As a result, making appearances overseas could prove challenging. Flying over a few states seems considerably easier than flying over to Italy, for example. World Wrestling Entertainment being back in the United States with RAW in Minneapolis on Monday could be a sign that The Rock will return.

#1. WWE might need a boost in ticket sales for WrestleMania

WWE WrestleMania is less than three weeks away. The show, so far, is looking pretty stacked. Roman Reigns will battle Seth Rollins and CM Punk in a Triple Threat Match. John Cena and Cody Rhodes will go at it, as will Jey Uso and Gunther. There are several other big-time bouts announced too.

Despite that, tickets aren't exactly moving at a rapid pace. According to an update from WrestleTix as of a few weeks ago, neither night of WrestleMania has reached 50,000 tickets distributed despite being loaded with names such as Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, CM Punk, and others.

To rectify this, WWE likely wants The Rock to be part of the remaining build to The Show of Shows. The Final Boss moves tickets, and if fans expect to see him at the biggest wrestling event of the year, they'll be more inclined to buy in.

