4 signs WWE has scrapped major format after 9 years

WWE originally split the roster between RAW and SmackDown in 2002, and then did so again in 2016. However, the ongoing brand split seems to have lost its luster, as stars regularly switch between brands.

The Stamford-based company is currently on the road to SummerSlam 2025, scheduled for next month at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. And multiple RAW stars are scheduled to compete on tonight's edition of SmackDown.

Listed below are four signs the company has scrapped the brand split after nine years:

#4. WWE stars appear on both brands often

The brand split was supposed to separate stars and allow more of them to get a chance in the spotlight. However, that no longer appears to be the case, as SmackDown stars regularly appear on RAW and vice versa.

A good example of that would be the card for tonight's edition of SmackDown. RAW stars Raquel Rodriguez and Stephanie Vaquer will be competing in singles matches on tonight's show. Instead of featuring stars from the women's division on the SmackDown roster, the company has decided to bring in talent from the red brand to fill out tonight's card.

#3. There are no concrete plans for the WWE Draft this year

The WWE Draft takes place every year, where stars are drafted to RAW or SmackDown. Last year's edition took place in April, and there has been no mention of when it might take place in 2025 on WWE television so far.

There have been reports that the company may be planning on having the draft around SummerSlam next month, but nothing has been mentioned on RAW or SmackDown so far.

In the event a draft is not held this year, it would seemingly signify the end of the brand split.

#2. The promotion has introduced the Transfer Window

The company introduced the Transfer Window last year, and it changed the implications of the WWE Draft dramatically. The Transfer Window allowed stars to switch brands ahead of the draft for a fresh start, which could be seen as devaluing the draft itself.

Instead of having the RAW and SmackDown General Managers orchestrate trades for unhappy stars, the company now allows them to simply ask to switch brands. That takes away the importance of being drafted to a brand, as talent can decide to leave whenever they choose.

#1. Storylines have merged across brands

Cody Rhodes and John Cena are scheduled to kick off tonight's edition of SmackDown. The American Nightmare won the King of the Ring Tournament last month to earn a title match against The Cenation Leader next month at SummerSlam.

Cena captured the title from Rhodes at WrestleMania 41, and both stars made appearances on RAW to build the match during the rivalry. The Undisputed WWE Championship is supposed to be associated with SmackDown, and the World Heavyweight Championship is supposed to be the major title on RAW. However, the promotion tends to forget about the brand split from time to time for major segments.

All of these points above could point towards the Stamford-based company scrapping the draft format after almost nine years of being in place.

