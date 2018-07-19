4 Smackdown Matches We Could Still See in 2018

I can speak for all wrestling fans when I say that we LOVE a good match. Back and forth bouts with the fans cheering the babyfaces, and booing the heels. With the recent Superstar Shakeup, the Smackdown Live roster has the potential to outshine their rivals over on Monday nights. With 2018 passing us by, it leaves fans wondering what magic the WWE will display next. Here are 4 Smackdown matches we could still see in 2018.

#4 Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles

AJ Styles / Samoa Joe

Yes, I know it's an old picture but my claim remains the same. Not only would this be a great match on WWE TV, but also we as fans know that we would be in good hands to behold a 5-star PPV match because this lineup is an all-round classic.

AJ Styles' quickness puts Joe in a position where he has to think on his feet and his only option would be to try and lock in the Coquina Clutch.

Samoa Joe can wear you down with a slow and methodical pace. However, he can also kick it up a notch with solid striking and power to balance out his offense, making it difficult for someone like Styles to move with said quickness.

This would be great for both Styles and Joe because not only is this already a classic, but both men are now miles and miles ahead in experience than they were in their many matches around the world.

This is one of those rare matches where the outcome is less important than the actual match. But under the circumstances (Styles being the WWE Champion since November of last year) the belt should definitely be put on Joe here. It would not only be a wise decision by WWE but also the best decision as well.

Will Samoa Joe ever put AJ Styles to sleep on WWE Television?

