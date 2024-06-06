4 SmackDown stars who could announce early addition to WWE Money in the Bank - LA Knight's main event rise, scary heel

Fans know that WWE's next Premium Live Event is Clash at the Castle Scotland. The big show set to be held in the United Kingdom has been built up on both RAW and SmackDown over the past several weeks.

What some may not realize is that the Premium Live Event following Clash at the Castle Scotland will be the 2024 Money in the Bank show. Money in the Bank will be taking place in exactly one month on July 6, 2024.

As fans have come to expect, the big show set to be held in Toronto this year, will almost certainly feature two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, one for male stars and one for female performers. Jey Uso recently made his intention to win the men's match known on RAW, making him the first to do so.

Trending

With Jey already making his intentions clear, a SmackDown star could do the same when the blue brand's next episode airs on Friday. This article will take a look at a handful of SmackDown stars who could announce their intentions to enter and win the marquee match.

Below are four SmackDown stars who could announce their early addition to WWE Money in the Bank.

#4. Carmelo Hayes is the future of WWE

Expand Tweet

Carmelo Hayes was the ace of the NXT brand for quite some time. He is a former WWE NXT Champion and he's arguably one of the greatest North American Champions in the history of the brand.

The former NXT Champion was drafted to WWE SmackDown by Nick Aldis. This came after several months of Hayes flirting with the brand. Now he is feuding with LA Knight and has expressed issues with Bobby Lashley as well.

An argument could be made that The A-Champion is the future of World Wrestling Entertainment. If he wants to prove that, he needs to win the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase. This can then lead to him becoming a world champion.

#3. LA Knight is ready for his main event push

LA Knight is arguably the most over-act in all of professional wrestling. WWE fans explode when the former Million Dollar Champion walks out in front of the audience. He is also quite talented, even defeating AJ Styles at WrestleMania.

The Megastar is currently tackling a few stories at once. He is feuding with Carmelo Hayes, repeatedly bickering back and forth with the former WWE NXT Champion. Meanwhile, Knight is also chasing after the United States Championship.

Regardless of whether The Megastar wins the United States Championship or not, he should become Mr. Money in the Bank. He is ready to move to the main event and winning the briefcase could be what gets him a world title opportunity. From there, if he wins, he can be a full-time top guy instead of just flirting with the spot.

#2. Kevin Owens could make a statement

Expand Tweet

Kevin Owens is a beloved WWE performer. Not only do fans love the grumpy superstar, but he has found a lot of success. Owens is a former Universal Champion, tag team champion, NXT Champion, and he's even been known to have mid-card gold.

The talented Canadian star has had an up-and-down year in 2024. He started it off by chasing after Logan Paul's United States Championship, but failed to win. Kevin then formed a tag team with WWE legend Randy Orton and the two are united against The Bloodline.

While Kevin has done a lot in the company, he has yet to win Money in the Bank. Additionally, he hasn't been a world champion in eight years. Winning Money in the Bank would both be a first-time achievement and could get him back on top of the company.

#1. Solo Sikoa will want Cody Rhodes' title

Expand Tweet

Solo Sikoa is one of the scariest WWE performers. He has been known to savagely beat down and batter his opponents, especially with the vicious Samoan Spike. He joined the main roster nearly two years ago and has been a threat ever since.

The Enforcer of The Bloodline has seemingly elevated himself into the role of the new Tribal Chief. With Roman Reigns away from WWE television, Solo now leads a new version of The Bloodline with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa by his side.

In a recent promo, Solo made it clear that Cody Rhodes is on his radar. A good way to earn a guaranteed title opportunity is by winning the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. This could mean he has an opportunity at Rhodes any time he wants, which would be huge in Solo's goal of dethroning the champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback