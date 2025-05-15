WWE has changed a lot, with Triple H assuming the top spot of Creative. He's pushed some different stars than Vince McMahon would have pushed and has focused on in-ring product/ability more than in the past.

While The Game has booked things his way since taking over in WWE, he has made some mistakes. Booking the same disqualification finishes has taken away from matches.

Letting certain stars talk for too long has also made it difficult to sit through two-and-a-half or three hours of programming. The inconsistent schedule of the premium live events has also hurt the product at various stages.

With many stars spread across both RAW and SmackDown, it’s hard for each one to get featured on weekly programming. So far in 2025, Triple H has dropped the ball with many stars, including the next four SmackDown performers.

#4. Shinsuke Nakamura has truly been a wandering samurai

The United States Title has been passed between LA Knight, Shinsuke Nakamura, and now Jacob Fatu. Fatu and Knight have been fixtures on SmackDown each week, while Shinsuke Nakamura has barely been a blip on the radar.

After losing the title to The Megastar in February, he didn’t appear on SmackDown again until the André the Giant Battle Royal. This could be for a few reasons, like his career winding down or his contract expiring soon.

Whatever the case, Nakamura still has plenty to give, as evidenced by his great new character, entrance, and theme song.

#3. Alexa Bliss wasn't booked for two months

Alexa Bliss returned with a bang at the Royal Rumble, and the fans in attendance were extremely happy to see her back. Despite the great moment, she spent a relatively short time (11:01) in the match.

Ivy Nile, Zoey Stark, Candice LeRae, Michin, and Zelina Vega spent more time in the match than Bliss. She would go on to have a qualifying match for the elimination chamber event.

Due to a planned angle with Uncle Howdy and an injury, Bliss reportedly disappeared for two months after it, despite being completely healthy.

Since she’s one of the few women in WWE who can do it all, Triple H should’ve found a way to keep her on the screen since she had been off of it for nearly two years.

#2. Solo Sikoa ruled over SmackDown in 2024

Solo Sikoa has fallen far from where he was booked in 2024 (Credit: WWE.com)

As quickly as Jacob Fatu has risen up the ranks in WWE, Solo Sikoa has seemingly fallen down them just as fast. Once thought to be the future Tribal Chief, Sikoa has eaten more pins in 2025 than Roman Reigns did in his last six years.

The Samoan Werewolf clearly outshines his Tribal Chief each week, but that still hasn’t helped Sikoa rise with Fatu since he routinely takes the pinfall. Many fans and analysts thought he would he would be a major player for the future.

His once-strong reputation can still be salvaged, but he needs to be booked a little more strongly each week as opposed to losing to everyone he faces.

#1. The Wyatt Sicks haven't appeared on SmackDown in 2025

No group or star has been treated with less tact in 2025 than The Wyatt Sicks. After WWE released some of their foes in The Final Testament in November, the group was quietly moved to SmackDown during the transfer window in January.

Karrion Kross mentioned this in passing during a backstage segment because they had not finished their feud. Uncle Howdy's aforementioned injury kept the faction off WWE TV all year.

They could’ve easily been used in vignettes targeting different stars since they wouldn't need to wrestle each week. This is how they were booked during their time on RAW.

