4 solo WWE stars who could be tag team superstars 

WWE has a plethora of world-class talent at their disposal. The company's status as the biggest wrestling promotion in the world means they have the pull to attract the best wrestlers on the planet. As such, it is no surprise to see them have the most stacked roster in the industry by a country mile.

Since WWE came into existence, singles competition has been the company's priority. The problem with the company's wealth of riches is that there is room at the top for only a few. Unfortunately, this means that some superstars, as good as they are, cannot realistically become top dogs.

That doesn't mean it's all lost. Tag team wrestling is also on the rise within the company. There are a couple of great wrestlers on the roster who have all the tools to excel in this division.

On that note, we look at four current WWE stars who could cause waves in the company's tag team divisions.

#4. On our list of WWE stars who could become tag team superstars: Sami Zayn

Zayn can excel with or without a partner

Sami Zayn has been doing some of the best work of his career recently. Unfortunately, this hasn't translated to success in the singles competition. Everything he has touched in the last couple of months has turned to gold, but the stacked singles division means it's probably time for a change in scenery.

Zayn has a history as a solid tag team competitor and would do great in WWE's current tag team division. With the experience, in-ring ability and even managerial skills, he should make the switch. It would be really interesting to see him competing in a division that his Bloodline teammates are dominating.

#3. Omos

Omos has been a dominating presence in the solo competition since his breakup with AJ Styles. He has embarked on a run of routinely smashing his opponents. However, he is still very much a raw competitor and has to learn more to become a finished product.

What's not escaping the WWE Universe is the fact that Omos has all the tools to excel at tag team wrestling. Fans were reminded of the iconic Shawn Michaels/Diesel pairing during his association with Styles. His limitations will be masked if he has a competent partner on his side, allowing him to do what he does best - look fantastic annihilating fools who dare cross him.

#2. Ricochet

Ricochet would do wonders in tag team action

It's no secret that based on one's natural ability, Ricochet is one of the best wrestlers on the planet. How WWE has not pushed him to the moon is beyond us.

With the ability to light up any kind of wrestling, including tag team competition, The One and Only's aerial mastery and technical ability would make for a spectacular competitor in the division. He could also contest classics with the likes of The Usos, The New Day and The Street Profits.

#1. Sheamus

Sheamus, being one of WWE's MVPs for close to two years now, has been quietly brilliant in whatever capacity he has been booked for. Fans have loved watching him beat the tar out of Drew McIntyre, and also mentoring the likes of Butch and Ridge Holland.

Sheamus' versatility means that in addition to being a top singles star, he has the ability to excel in tag team competition. He is a former tag team champion and has done incredibly well whenever he has worked with others. The tag division could use an experienced and seasoned competitor like The Celtic Warrior, who would undoubtedly be in the mix for the tag team titles.

