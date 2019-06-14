×
5 Spoilers You Need To Know From June 13th NXT Tapings - Huge return and reunion 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
14 Jun 2019

NXT Takeover: Toronto is shaping up to be an impressive show!
NXT Takeover: Toronto is shaping up to be an impressive show!

NXT presented their final set of tapings which lead all the way up to Takeover: Toronto ahead of SummerSlam weekend. This means that some of the matches have already been announced for NXT's biggest event of the summer and many of these come as quite a shock.

WWE has also started to integrate many new stars in their NXT roster through the Breakout Tournament which was announced as part of the previous set of tapings and many of these stars are already starting to show that they could be huge stars in NXT in the future.

NXT may be a place for the future of the business, but in recent years there have been a select few stars who have been able to return to their best down in NXT after their main roster careers have failed them, this looks to have continued again this month.

Here are some of the biggest talking points from last night's tapings at Full Sail University.

#5. Pete Dunne returns to NXT

Dunne made his return to NXT as part of last night's tapings
Dunne made his return to NXT as part of last night's tapings

It's been a while since the Full Sail crowd has seen Pete Dunne in action, but the former United Kingdom Champion returned to NXT as part of last night's tapings and made it clear that he was there for the North American Championship.

Dunne got in the middle of an already heated angle between Roderick Strong and Velveteen Dream before he went on to defeat Strong in a one on one match. This has led to the speculation that there could be a triple threat match between these men in Toronto in August.

Dunne has been plying his trade as part of NXT UK over the past few months ever since he lost his title to WALTER, but he's now made his return to NXT and is looking to pick up another piece of gold.

