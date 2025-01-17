4 Stars who could be announced for the Royal Rumble Match on WWE SmackDown

WWE hasn't had a Premium Live Event for RAW and SmackDown in quite a while. The last major streaming event the company put on for the main roster was Survivor Series WarGames in November. There have been other big shows, but not a standard PLE.

That will change in just a few weeks. The Sports Entertainment juggernaut will host the 2025 Royal Rumble. The show will air live from Indianapolis, Indiana, on February 1. As has become the norm, two Royal Rumble Matches will be on the card.

As far as the Men's Royal Rumble Match goes, the lineup is already looking stacked. John Cena, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight have all been confirmed for the bout.

More names could reveal they're entering the legendary match come Friday Night SmackDown. This article will take a look at four stars who could either reveal they'll be part of it or are otherwise announced as participants in the Men's Royal Rumble Match during SmackDown this week.

Below are four stars who could be announced for the Royal Rumble Match on WWE SmackDown.

#4. Uncle Howdy could join the fray

Uncle Howdy is a spooky superstar who is the alter ego of Bo Dallas. As Bo, Howdy won both the RAW Tag Team Title and the NXT Championship in WWE. Now, he leads Erick Rowan, Nikki Cross, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis as The Wyatt Sicks.

In news that shocked the wrestling world, Uncle Howdy and the rest of The Wyatt Sicks are no longer part of WWE Monday Night RAW. The Miz and Karrion Kross revealed that the dangerous group has been moved to SmackDown as part of the Transfer Window.

Now, The Wyatt Sicks are free for a new direction. Part of that direction could come in the way of a singles push for Uncle Howdy. The talented former NXT Champion could be revealed as a participant in the Men's Royal Rumble Match, which could be bad news for the competitors involved.

#3. Jimmy Uso could join Jey Uso and Roman Reigns

The Bloodline has long been the most dominant stable in WWE. While the new Bloodline temporarily took over, The OG Bloodline reunited to take them out. That group, albeit not full-time, comprises Roman Reigns, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn.

Two of the four members of The Bloodline have already entered the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Jey Uso hopes to win a world title, though he might do so prior to the big event at Saturday Night's Main Event. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns hopes to win and dethrone Cody Rhodes of the Undisputed WWE Title.

Jimmy Uso could decide to join his cousin and twin brother in the match and enter on SmackDown. He could do so hoping to win gold for the first time, or alternatively, he might plan to help one or the other win the bout instead. Regardless, he might enter come SmackDown.

#2. AJ Styles could announce his WWE return

AJ Styles is one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time. His work in TNA Wrestling, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and other companies was legendary even before WWE. Now, he is a future Hall of Famer.

Unfortunately, The Phenomenal One has had some health complications. After missing a lot of time, he returned to WWE programming only to injure his foot immediately in a match against Carmelo Hayes. AJ hasn't been seen since.

That could change on the blue brand. AJ could, perhaps in a video package, announce his return to SmackDown. Along with that, he could say his first proper appearance back will be as an entry in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

#1. Jacob Fatu could be a dominant force in the match

As noted, the new Bloodline took over in WWE for a while. Solo Sikoa led the group. With Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso out, he had to recruit new members. In their place, he brought in Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and, most notably, Jacob Fatu.

The Samoa Werewolf is one of the most dangerous superstars in WWE. He was allegedly not allowed into the company in the past and has a criminal history that Paul Heyman constantly brings up. He is unpredictable and violent.

Those traits are perfect for a match type like the Royal Rumble. As a result, Fatu could try to win the bout in an effort to rebuild following Solo Sikoa's devastating defeat at the hands of Roman Reigns on RAW a few weeks ago. If he wins it and headlines WrestleMania, it would bring newfound respect to the new Bloodline.

