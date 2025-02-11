4 Stars who can join AJ Styles against the Judgment Day in WWE

AJ Styles made his long-awaited return to RAW. The Phenomenal One soaked in the love from the live crowd and detailed his struggles during his time off with injury.

Unfortunately, Styles' return was spoiled by The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio and Carlito. The former WWE Champion got the better of the exchange as Mysterio went into retreat, and Carlito ate a Phenomenal Forearm.

If Styles begins a feud with The Judgment Day, he would need some help to even the odds against the faction.

#4. Rey Mysterio could join AJ Styles

Any angle that features Dominik Mysterio could potentially involve his Hall of Fame father, Rey Mysterio. The masked luchador and Dom have battled several times since the latter betrayed the former at Clash at the Castle 2022.

Dom continuously takes shots at his dad, and much of his in-ring arsenal has been adopted, with much disrespect, from The Hall of Famer. Hence, anytime the former NXT North American Champion causes problems, Rey could come around to knock some sense into him.

The Master of the 619 would be a valuable ally to AJ Styles. Rey knows Dom better than most and, as a skilled veteran, could help even the odds against Judgment Day.

#3. Omos could reunite with Styles

Omos has completely disappeared from WWE TV. Fans expected The Nigerian Giant to return in the Men's Royal Rumble match, but he missed the event. Fortunately, an intriguing rivalry awaits the former Tag Team Champion.

The Nigerian Giant rose to prominence as AJ Styles' colossus. The pair had a successful run, winning the Tag Team Titles and having a decent run. However, WWE wanted to promote Omos as a monster heel, which led to the eventual split.

Styles needs help, and the seven-footer would be pretty useful in this scenario. A Styles-Omos reunion has not been in popular demand, but fans want to see The Nigerian Giant return, and a feud against The Judgment Day with Styles is a good option.

#2. Aleister Black is rumored to return

Malakai Black, as known to AEW fans, has parted ways with Tony Khan's promotion. The most obvious direction for Black is to return to WWE for the first time since his unceremonious release in June 2021.

The belief is that Triple H would book the former NXT Champion better this time around. Hunter could start with a bang. The ominous man from Amsterdam could feud with one of the most sinister factions on the WWE roster in The Judgment Day.

Aleister Black has fought AJ Styles in the past, but they could temporarily mend fences to defeat The Judgment Day. Styles and Black, two accomplished veterans, would make an intriguing match.

#1. Bad Bunny could team up with AJ Styles

WrestleMania is no stranger to celebrities, and Bad Bunny is no stranger to the WWE ring. The popular artist has competed at The Show of Shows, where he teamed with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison in 2021.

More recently, Bunny defeated Priest, who was then a member of Judgment Day, at Backlash: Puerto Rico in a Street Fight. Both of his outings were well-received, and fans are well aware of his wrestling prowess.

Given his issues with The Judgment Day and WWE's tendency to bring celebrities in for Mania, Bad Bunny could return to team with AJ Styles against Dominik Mysterio and Carlito in a Tag Team bout at The Show of Shows.

