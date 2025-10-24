4 stars Ilja Dragunov should face immediately after winning the WWE United States Championship

Ilja Dragunov’s shocking return on WWE SmackDown last week didn’t just mark the end of Sami Zayn’s United States Championship reign, but also marked a massive push for the new United States Champion. After months of recovery, the “Mad Dragon” returned hungrier and more ruthless than ever.

With his intensity unmatched and the US title now on his shoulders, Dragunov now has a huge responsibility added to his name. The star needs storylines and matches that can keep him at the top of the roster. Let’s check out a few massive names that Dragunov should face immediately following his win over Sami Zayn.

#4. Damian Priest

Damian Priest is desperate to get back into the title picture after a rough few weeks. After suffering a brutal loss to Aleister Black in a Last Man Standing match after Zelina Vega’s shocking heel turn on SmackDown a couple of weeks ago, Priest needs momentum back on his side.

A potential match with Ilja Dragunov would give Priest the opportunity to rebound and prove he’s still one of the most impressive names in the squared circle. For Dragunov, a match like this could elevate his status on the roster, and a potential victory could solidify his reign at the top.

#3. Solo Sikoa

Solo Sikoa cost Sami Zayn the United States Championship, and in doing so, indirectly crowned Ilja Dragunov as the new champion. The MFT leader has made it clear that SmackDown is his yard and has been taking down everyone in his path, asserting his dominance alongside the MFTs on the blue brand.

With both Dragunov and Zayn having respect for each other, the new United States Champion could align with Sami Zayn to take down Solo Sikoa and the MFTs. A potential story like this could help Dragunov get into the main event scene with some of the biggest names on the roster.

#2. Aleister Black

Aleister Black has reemerged as one of WWE’s darkest and most dangerous figures. After defeating Damian Priest in a savage Last Man Standing match, Black could use his momentum to get to the top of the roster and make headlines all around the globe.

Black could soon challenge Dragunov for the WWE United States Championship, and a potential victory against the star would not only shock the world but would also allow Black to get to the top of the industry.

#1. Former WWE Champion Randy Orton

After teaming with Cody Rhodes in a losing effort against The Vision (Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed) on SmackDown recently, Orton has once again started missing shows. The Viper needs some big feuds and matches to get himself back at the top before his potential retirement, which is undoubtedly coming nigh.

The Viper could face Ilja Dragunov in a potential showdown very soon, and a massive victory against the star could get him the momentum that he has been hunting. On the other hand, if Dragunov is able to retain against Orton, the star’s stock would undoubtedly soar to new heights. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the stars next.

