4 Stars who could join WWE's Imperium in 2025

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther has been cementing his position as one of the best singles wrestlers on the entire roster with his current title run. The Ring General recently defeated Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event to retain the World Heavyweight Championship and is likely to walk into WrestleMania as the champion

The Ring General came into the main roster with Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci as the leader of the Imperium. While Vinci was kicked out of the faction, Kaiser is still a part of it, and WWE might add more names to bring the faction to prominence in the tag team division of the company.

Let's check out some names that might join the Imperium in 2025

#4. Former WWE Superstar Jinny

Gunther's wife, Jinny Sandhu, is a retired professional wrestler. The 37-year-old was signed with WWE for a long time before hanging her boots in 2023. The star married The Ring General in 2022, and fans had anticipated her addition to the Imperium several times.

Jinny could make a comeback in the industry, to join the Imperium in a managerial role. The former wrestler could add some value to Gunther's character and his intriguing title run as a manager, and also help Ludwig Kaiser elevate his career in the singles division.

#3. Wade Barrett

Another name that could make a comeback to join the faction is Wade Barrett. The latter has not been in the ring since 2016 and undoubtedly has a lot of ring rust. However, his return to the squared circle has been anticipated by fans for months, with multiple dream matches being discussed on the internet, including one with his friend Drew McIntyre.

Wade Barrett has praised the World Heavyweight Champion a lot for his in-ring charisma and character. Joining the Imperium could end up being a game-changer for the entire roster, with the former King of the Ring going after the mid-card titles alongside Ludwig Kaiser. This could eventually end up being one of the most dominant factions on the entire roster, with Gunther leading the charge as the world champion.

#2. Pete Dunne

Pete Dunne has done some phenomenal work in the ring over the past few months. While his tag team partner Tyler Bate has been out of action lately, Dunne has made a big name for himself on the singles side. With his punishing in-ring attitude, just like Gunther, Dunne could end up being the newest member of Imperium.

Further, his addition could add a lot of potential to the faction, potentially building some of the biggest rivalries on the roster, eventually leading to him entering the world title scene. Following Tyler Bate's return, Dunne could also convince the star to join Imperium, adding more star power to the faction.

#1. Ilja Dragunov

One of the most dangerous and unforgiving wrestlers on the roster currently, Ilja Dragunov, has been out with an injury lately. However, reports of him being in the Performance Center have surfaced multiple times on the internet, teasing his imminent return to WWE.

Since his debut on the main roster, Dragunov has been rumored to join the Imperium and make it even more ruthless. A storyline where the WWE Universe could see Gunther and Dragunov clash over leadership of the faction would be a guaranteed blockbuster, especially since the fans have waited to witness the two clash on the main roster for a long time now.

Dragunov aligning with Imperium could help him stay on top of the mid-card title scene, before adding world title glory to his name in the future.

Time will tell what WWE has in store for the faction next.

