4 Stars poised to take over WWE after Triple H

Triple H took control of WWE after Vince McMahon stepped down following the TKO merger. The Game has long been a driving force for the Stamford-based promotion behind the scenes.

Since retiring from the ring, his main focus has been on running the day-to-day operations of WWE. One of Triple H's biggest contributions was the creation and running of NXT, starting with the rebranding of FCW in 2012.

It could be argued that without NXT, wrestling wouldn't be where it is today. While The King of Kings is currently the CCO, many current stars could take charge if he ever retires.

Cody Rhodes was asked that exact question. The next four stars are poised to take over WWE after Triple H.

#4. Seth Rollins learned from The Game

Triple H has many proteges, including Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins. The Visionary was the hand-picked star of The Authority, leading to the first of his many major title wins.

Seth started The Vision to save the future of the industry. It may seem like just an angle for TV, but Rollins clearly cares about the true future of the business he loves.

The Architect has his own wrestling school, the Black and Brave Academy, and he is one of the greatest success stories of WWE's developmental territory.

He's the inaugural NXT Champion and understands the progression of a promotion from a school to a developmental territory to a TV-ready product.

#3. The Rock is one of WWE's biggest stars

The Rock is currently a member of the TKO board, a role he's used in character to flaunt his Final Boss persona. It's factored into angles with John Cena and Cody Rhodes on screen.

The People's Champion has wrestling in his blood, and several of his relatives currently hold prominent positions throughout WWE.

Since he's already in a position of power within the merged company, it wouldn't be surprising if he became more involved someday.

It may be hard to do since The Rock is one of the world's biggest movie stars. That still doesn't mean he wouldn't want to portray The Final Boss behind the scenes.

#2. Cody Rhodes already has booking experience

Cody Rhodes was instrumental in the formation of AEW. While he's no longer part of the promotion, his scouting and knowledge of the business helped the young company grow in its early days.

During his time with the Tony Khan-led promotion, he sought young talent to bring to the ring. That included Lee Johnson, MJF, Ricky Saints, Darby Allin, and many others. The American Nightmare also had a hand in the Nightmare Factory Wrestling School.

Rhodes used a lot of old WCW booking, so he has a mind for writing storylines. His passion for the business is evident in every promo and feud. If Triple H ever steps down from his position, Rhodes would be a solid replacement.

#1. CM Punk has already been to NXT many times since his return

CM Punk is loved by many and hated by many. One thing is certain about The Best in the World - he loves the industry. He may have returned to WWE for a big bag of cash, but he's shown a willingness to help out up and down the card.

The Second City Saint has gone to NXT many times, dealing with Roxanne Perez and others. He cares about the future of the business, and even said he'd love to take over NXT from Shawn Michaels one day.

The black and silver brand is what feeds the WWE main roster. Understanding how stars grow and find their voices is important. Punk has always stood by his voice and always advises many younger stars.

Caring about the future like Triple H did during NXT's creation would be a foundational reason for Punk to eventually take over for The Game.

