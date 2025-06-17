4 stars who could replace Liv Morgan as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion

WWE Monday Night RAW was a big show last night, but it featured an extremely upsetting incident. Liv Morgan was in a one-on-one match with Kairi Sane, but the bout ended early due to an injury.

Ad

Commentary later noted Liv suffered from a dislocated shoulder. Needless to say, this is frustrating for Morgan and likely for the company as well, as the former Women's World Champion had several major roles and stories going on at once.

Liv was seemingly poised to challenge IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship, started a feud with Nikki Bella, and had the ongoing Judgment Day saga. On top of all of that, she is also one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

Ad

Trending

If Liv's injury requires her to take any substantial time off, Raquel will need a new partner; otherwise, she will have to relinquish the gold. This article will take a look at four stars in the company who could potentially replace Liv as champion.

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Below are four stars who could replace Liv Morgan as WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

#4. Roxanne Perez is already part of The Judgment Day in WWE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Roxanne Perez is an incredible pro wrestler. She was already special before even signing with WWE and NXT. She has since won the NXT Women's Championship twice, the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles, and even broke the record for the most time in a Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The Prodigy has been closely linked to The Judgment Day and Liv Morgan since joining WWE's main roster. Finn brought Roxanne into the fold, much to Liv's chagrin. Raquel Rodriguez was initially against the idea, too, but she might be warming up to the former NXT Women's Champion.

Ad

With that in mind, Roxanne replacing Liv makes the most sense out of anybody. Not only does she have ties to The Judgment Day, thus making for an easy transition, but it could add more tension between herself and Morgan whenever Liv can return.

#3. Kairi Sane replacing the woman she injured would make for an interesting story

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kairi Sane is one of the most likable wrestlers on the planet. She has a special kind of charisma that causes WWE fans to attach themselves to the former NXT Women's Champion. Kairi is also a former Women's Tag Team Champion.

The Pirate Princess returned to WWE television less than two months ago. Since then, she has been working with Liv Morgan. In fact, as mentioned, Liv was injured in a match with the Japanese star.

Ad

While it would be completely unfair to blame Kairi for Liv's injury, the company can say Sane injured Morgan for story purposes. Who better to replace Liv than the woman who injured her? It would make for a very compelling angle, and how Raquel and Kairi would get along afterward could be fascinating.

#2. Kiana James is reportedly nearing a return to the ring

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kiana James is one of WWE's most underrated wrestlers, but fans of RAW and SmackDown likely have no idea that's the case. While she was a regular on NXT, Kiana's time on the main roster was cut short after she suffered an injury.

James has been out injured for around a year now, but she is seemingly nearing a return. Kiana has routinely been seen working out and training in the ring with Charlotte and others. James was also reportedly backstage at WWE SmackDown, indicating a return is on the horizon.

Ad

To make Kiana a major player immediately, Triple H and World Wrestling Entertainment could, and arguably should, have her replace Liv Morgan. This would elevate her to new heights and provide something brand new to Monday Night RAW.

#1. Rhea Ripley taking The Judgment Day back would be fascinating

Rhea Ripley is one of the top stars in WWE. She is a multi-time world champion and has repeatedly proven to be one of the most dominant performers in the company. She is also absurdly popular.

Ad

The Eradicator is actually having issues with Raquel Rodriguez yet again. Raquel cost Rhea a win in the Queen of the Ring Tournament. This led to Rhea returning the favor last night on WWE Monday Night RAW. Despite the animosity they share, however, they were once best friends.

In what could be a stunning swerve, Rhea could make up with Raquel and take Liv's spot as Women's Tag Team Champion. Rhea could even find her way back to The Judgment Day. After over a year of the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour, Rhea could steal everything back from her and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More