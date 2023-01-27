4 stars who could shockingly enter the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble at #30 

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble is nearly upon us, and excitement is at fever pitch. Fans and media alike are settling into the final round of speculations, predictions, and fantasy scenarios for both the men's and women's 30-person elimination matches. Favorites have been crowned, underdogs ordained, and dark horses identified as the iconic premium live event looms.

One of the most intriguing questions heading into the event is which man and woman will be the final entrant in each match. The #30 position has produced the joint-most Rumble winners (four, tied with #27 and #28) including last year's men's winner, Brock Lesnar. It will be a highly anticipated spot not just because of its successful history but also because it usually produces a surprise returnee.

Here are four superstars who would be the most exciting options to enter either 2023 WWE Royal Rumble match at the coveted #30 position.

#4. Naomi

Will Naomi dazzle the WWE Universe with more Royal Rumble magic at the Alamodome?

This entry speaks for itself. Naomi has been missing from WWE programming for eight months. She needs to be reintroduced into the fray with a flourish to establish momentum going forward. The SmackDown women's roster needs a top-level natural babyface (sorry, Charlotte Flair😁) to provide a fresh challenge on the road to WrestleMania 39.

Having the Queen Of Glow return at #30 would ensure a captivating finale to the women's Rumble. It would also create some much-needed intrigue for the SmackDown women's division heading to The Show of Shows. Naomi going up against the likes of Flair, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler might just be the shot in the arm that returns the blue brand's division to its former glory.

#3. Reserving the #30 spot in the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble for a "Forbidden Door" entrant could catapult either match into an instant classic

Think back to the most poorly received #30 entrants over the years. What did they have in common? They were either the result of a huge crowd favorite being left out of the match for a more predictable option, or simply having a predictable option enter in that much-anticipated spot.

The common theme here is predictability, which is why WWE could be well-served by having a "Forbidden Door" competitor in the coveted slot. Having someone like Jay White, Matt Cardona, IWGP Women's champion Kairi Sane or even newly departed Mercedes Moné enter at #30 could be a stroke of genius.

Imagine the pop for the shocking entrant giving way to the surreal joy of watching them interact with multiple dream opponents mixed with the suspense of awaiting their eventual fate in the match. Whether they got eliminated at the business end of the match or even shockingly won the match (having secretly signed a deal with WWE, perhaps?), it would be a blockbuster way to utilize the #30 spot.

#2. The majority of the WWE Universe is hoping for The Rock to enter the 2023 men's Royal Rumble at #30

No WWE Superstar has been subject to more speculation on the road to the 2023 Royal Rumble than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The Brahma Bull has long been expected to return to challenge WWE Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Recent reports suggest that he may not be in the best shape to face The Tribal Chief at The Showcase of Immortals, much to fans' chagrin.

There is a very real possibility that the company is swerving fans to preserve the surprise of a potential appearance, though. Should that be the case, he must be the final entrant due to his advanced age, seven-year ring rust, and the need to end the match on a high. If The Brahma Bull is to win the Rumble and earn the chance to headline The Show of Shows in Hollywood, entering at #30 seems like a no-brainer.

#1. The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble 2023 could lead to Sami Zayn entering the men's match at #30

Owens vs Roman opens the show.



Bloodline turn on Sami and beat him down.



Sami enters number 30 in the Rumble in the main event and fights through the pain to realise his Wrestlemania dreams.

Sami Zayn's story with The Bloodline has arguably been the best-told story by WWE in years. Every wrinkle, peak, crest, tease, and the ever-looming specter of his eventual expulsion from the group has kept the fans on the edge of their seats for months. The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble 2023 could see the conflict between Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Roman Reigns come to a head.

The Honorary Uce would finally have to choose between his best friend and his Tribal Chief, most likely resulting in the Bloodline brutally turning against him. The night wouldn't be over for The Honorary Uce, though, as he could later enter the Rumble as the final competitor. Imagine if he won the entire thing, against all odds stacked against him by The Bloodline, making The Tribal Chief's worst nightmare come true!

It would be pro wrestling storytelling at its finest!

