4 stars The Wyatt Sicks could be targeting next after latest return tease

The Wyatt Sicks have been away from WWE for several months. The eerie faction recently teased a return on Friday Night SmackDown. Here are four superstars that Uncle Howdy and his crew could target on the blue-branded show.

#4. The Miz is still marked by The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks targeted The Miz and kidnapped him back in November 2024. The A-Lister pretended to have changed his ways before betraying Uncle Howdy and his crew and attacking them with The Final Testament. In the eerie faction’s last match on December 9, 2024, they faced defeat against the former two-time WWE Champion and Karrion Kross’ heel stable.

The Final Testament was dissolved after Paul Ellering and Authors of Pain were released from the company. Additionally, Karrion Kross and The Miz are on different brands after the latter was moved to SmackDown. Notably, The Wyatts are also on the blue brand and could exact revenge from the Awesome One. He could also be “the man in the woods,” as mentioned in the faction's recent promo video teasing their return.

#3. Liv Morgan & #2. Raquel Rodriguez could lose their titles soon

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez captured the Women’s Tag Team Championship from Bianca Belair and Naomi ahead of the 2025 Elimination Chamber. The Judgment Day duo has now secured the titles thrice as a team. While they don’t have any serious championship contenders for WrestleMania 41, the spot could soon be filled by Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss.

Lexi and Cross have held the tag titles twice together. The Wyatt Sicks’ ‘Kintsugi’ page said that their family is “whole” a few weeks ago. The update that came shortly after the faction’s signature glitch was seen when Bliss was in the frame during SmackDown’s broadcast.

Thus, Lexi and Cross could attack the Women's Tag Team Champions and set up a feud for their titles.

#1. Naomi’s heel turn could be nipped in the bud

Naomi unveiled herself as Jade Cargill’s mystery assailant following Elimination Chamber. What looked like jealousy has now become a heel turn by the former two-time WWE Women’s Champion, who attacked The Storm in her match against Liv Morgan two weeks ago. The company also released a promo video diving deep into The Glow’s psyche.

While the real-life Bloodline member just turned heel, her antics could be nipped in the bud by The Wyatt Sicks. The faction attacks heel superstars in order to cleanse the roster of evil. Thus, Noami could easily find herself surrounded by the eerie stable and under the boot of Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss. It will be interesting to see what Uncle Howdy plans to do next.

