Wyatt Sicks member reveals next target ahead of potential SmackDown return

A member of The Wyatt Sicks seemingly revealed that the faction has a new target ahead of their WWE return. The mysterious group has not been seen since December 2024.

The Wyatt Sicks transferred to SmackDown following their loss to The Miz and The Final Testament last year. However, Uncle Howdy's faction has not appeared on the blue brand since switching brands. Today, Joe Gacy shared a bizarre new video hinting that the group could be returning soon. A voice can be heard during the video referring to "The Man in the Woods," and you can check it out in the clip below:

"They thought they could control you. They locked you away. But I saw through their lies, open your heart to The Man in the Woods, and now we'll make them all pay for their sins."

Uncle Howdy was pinned by Karrion Kross in an Eight-Man Tag Team Match on the December 9, 2024, episode of RAW.

WWE reportedly has major Wyatt Sicks angle planned for WrestleMania 41

Despite The Wyatt Sicks' absence from WWE television, the promotion reportedly has something big planned for the group at WrestleMania 41 later this month in Las Vegas.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Live Q&A show, Bill Apter was asked to provide an update on the absent faction. Alexa Bliss returned to the company at Royal Rumble 2025 after a two-year hiatus, and Apter claimed that the promotion had something planned for her and The Wyatt Sicks at The Show of Shows. Apter said he believed Bliss would be appearing at WrestleMania, and it would be tied to Uncle Howdy's faction.

"Can't say specifically, but I believe, you know, if she's making a WrestleMania [41] appearance, it would be tied into the Wyatts. Don't know in what form or fashion but I look for that to happen," Apter said. [From 39:20 onwards]

You can check out the video below for his comments:

The group debuted last year, and fans were instantly invested. However, their popularity waned over the next few months before they were taken off WWE television. It will be interesting to see what the wrestling promotion has planned for the faction moving forward.

