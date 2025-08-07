4 Stars Who Could Be WWE’s Next Hulk Hogan

WWE legend Hulk Hogan passed away recently. The legend's death made news everywhere, and World Wrestling Entertainment paid tribute to The Hulkster on RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and even at SummerSlam.For those unaware, Hogan is one of the biggest names in the history of professional wrestling. While he was active, The Hulkster helped lead two massive wrestling booms: the Rock 'n' Wrestling Era, and he aided in ushering in the Monday Night Wars and Attitude Era with the rise of the New World Order.There will technically be another Hulk Hogan, but different eras have had stars similar in the sense that they were the breakout stars of the era. Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and John Cena, for example, were arguably the Hogans of their era.Who from this era could be the next Hulk Hogan? This article will take a look at a handful of stars who not only could be the top name in the company, but potentially take World Wrestling Entertainment to new heights, just like The Hulkster did.#4. Cody Rhodes is already absurdly over and the face of the companyCody Rhodes is an incredibly decorated WWE performer. He is a multi-time world champion, a former Intercontinental Champion, and a multi-time tag team champion.The American Nightmare had a big weekend. He challenged John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship in the main event of SummerSlam Night 2. In the end, Cody won the Street Fight to regain the gold he lost at WrestleMania.Unlike the other names on this list, Cody Rhodes is arguably already an ace in World Wrestling Entertainment. While part-time performers like John Cena and Roman Reigns rival him in popularity, few others come close. Still, Cody could one day break out and become the number one star without question, as opposed to simply sharing the top with others.#3. Bron Breakker should be the future of the industryBron Breakker is an imposing athlete. He joined NXT a few years ago and went on to hold both the NXT Tag Team Titles and become a two-time NXT Champion. He has since joined WWE's main roster, where he is a two-time Intercontinental Champion.The Big Bad Booty Nephew had a poorer experience at SummerSlam than Cody Rhodes did. The WWE star teamed up with Bronson Reed, but ultimately lost to the duo of Roman Reigns and Jey Uso.Despite that loss, it is believed by many that Bron Breakker is the future of World Wrestling Entertainment. In fact, that has been the belief of many for several years now. Bron, by all rights, should end up headlining WrestleMania over and over. Perhaps, if everything goes smoothly, he could become the next Hulk Hogan and the face of the industry.#2. LA Knight is the WWE fans' choiceLA Knight is an absurdly popular performer who has been part of the WWE SmackDown brand. While on SmackDown, Knight managed to capture the United States Championship on two separate occasions.The Megastar wasn't part of WWE SummerSlam, but he is involved in a significant story. He is feuding with Seth Rollins and The Vision, but he also seems to have tension with CM Punk and potentially even Roman Reigns.Knight is very much the people's champion. The fans have gotten behind him even when the booking hasn't. While he's older than the other stars on this list, his popularity and charisma could lead to Knight becoming the next Hulk Hogan.#1. Oba Femi could take over the main rosterOba Femi is a name that some WWE fans might not be familiar with. He has been working exclusively with the NXT brand, but he has been an absolute force to be reckoned with. Not only is he the NXT Champion, but he was the longest-reigning North American Champion ever.Currently, Oba has a few challengers looking to dethrone him from his prestigious WWE title. This includes Trick Williams, Je'Von Evans, and even TNA Wrestling's Moose. Still, he has turned back all challengers thus far and may continue to do exactly that.While he is the least experienced star on this list, Oba has intensity, charisma, power, and clear star appeal. It isn't yet clear when he'll be on the main roster, but his time will come. When it does, Oba could take over and become the face of this generation.