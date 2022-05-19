4 stipulations for Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss' next potential match

The story of Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss is a tragic tale. The two friends were as thick as thieves before they eventually had a falling out. Initially, Happy Corbin just treated Madcap poorly, but eventually, the latter had enough, and the two brawled. This led to lots of bickering and even a match at WrestleMania Backlash that Madcap won.

However, that was not the end, as Corbin recently assaulted Moss with a steel chair and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Trophy. The attack has temporarily put Madcap out of action. WWE is calling the kayfabe injury of Madcap Moss "a cervical contusion."

After such a heinous beatdown, the storyline between the two surely isn't over. Instead, Moss will inevitably return looking for payback. When he does return to television, in which way will he get his hands on Corbin?

Below are four possible stipulations for Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss' next potential match.

#4. The two former friends could fight in a Last Man Standing Match

The feud between Corbin and Madcap went from one with a lot of comedy to something more serious. While many bad jokes have been told for most of the build, the attack from Corbin was anything but funny. Moss will undoubtedly seek revenge, and a classic match doesn't seem fitting for the occasion.

Madcap Moss will be coming for blood, and thus the two need a brawl. Corbin attacked, but he couldn't keep him down. This is where the Last Man Standing Match comes into play. The way to win that particular match is to lay your opponent out to the point where they cannot get to their feet by a referee's ten-count.

There are no disqualifications and no count-outs. That kind of intense stipulation would be perfect after how much Happy Corbin escalated their rivalry with his assault on SmackDown.

#3. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss could have a two-man Battle Royal

WWE @WWE #SmackDown After having his Andre the Giant Battle Royal trophy stolen last week, @MadcapMoss launches a sneak attack on Happy @BaronCorbinWWE After having his Andre the Giant Battle Royal trophy stolen last week, @MadcapMoss launches a sneak attack on Happy @BaronCorbinWWE. #SmackDown https://t.co/fuC609AZtv

Apart from being former friends and coming from a football background, Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin have something else in common. Both men have won the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Corbin did it in 2016 while Madcap did it this year.

The trophy given to the winner of that prestigious battle royal has been a focal point of the feud. In fact, it was used as part of the attack that took Madcap out. While it is plausible that their rivalry heats up due to the nature of the attack, there is always a different route. Instead, the story could focus on the battle royal aspect of their shared history.

Instead of relying on match stipulations you often see, they could take a different route and have their next match be a two-man battle royal. Essentially, the contest is a one-on-one match but with the winning condition being that you must throw your opponent over the top rope like a superstar would in a battle royal.

While this kind of match likely wouldn't serve as a blowoff to the angle, it could be a unique way to advance the story.

#2. The loser becomes the winner's sidekick

A potential Last Man Standing Match could offer a physical direction while the battle royal choice is focused on the stars' past accolades. Another option could be Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin having a contest that isn't about the match type but the aftermath.

Corbin previously looked at Moss as his sidekick of sorts. Even after their fallout, he offered Madcap a chance to return to that role. Naturally, the latter rejected being Corbin's flunkie. Perhaps the stipulation for their next match could focus on that aspect, with the loser becoming the winner's sidekick. This would play out similarly to the story between LA Knight and Cameron Grimes from NXT, where the former became the latter's butler.

They won't be using the butler aspect here, though. Instead, the loser would be a comical sidekick like those of late-night talk shows. Perhaps the loser would even be forced to laugh at the winner's punchlines.

Their on-screen dynamic started based on jokes. Moss tells terrible dad jokes and Happy laughs. Once their alliance ended, the comedy came at each other's expense. What better way to advance the story than by continuing in that direction?

#1. Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin could compete in a Loser Leaves SmackDown match

WWE could absolutely keep the feud lighthearted despite the contusion angle, but it could lead to a disconnect with their audience. Instead, it may be better to go in the opposite direction and keep the newfound seriousness of the story until it reaches a climactic end. The perfect ending for these two is probably having them compete in a Loser Leaves SmackDown match.

A no disqualification or falls count anywhere stipulation can be added to it, but the real focus here is that whichever of the two superstars loses their match has to leave the brand. The rivalry between the pair is too intense for both to remain on SmackDown, as they'd inevitably continue fighting until one or both of their careers ended.

From a behind-the-scenes perspective, the Loser Leaves SmackDown stipulation allows one of the talents to go to RAW. Meanwhile, the other can move onto something new on the Friday Night Show.

While the WWE Universe doesn't yet know when the two may fight again, the story between the former friends seems far from being over.

