4 Strong signs WWE’s Tama Tonga will betray Jacob Fatu

The Bloodline has long been WWE's biggest ongoing saga. The story arc began in 2020 when Roman Reigns united with Paul Heyman. Over time, numerous stars have been involved in the ongoing narrative.

Ad

Currently, the main trio who are still linked are Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu. The trio previously were known to fans as The New Bloodline, but that changed when Solo lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on the RAW Netflix premiere.

In the time since then, there have been some questions regarding the status of the trio. Worse yet, there appears to be some tension growing. At first, it seemed to be just between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, but that has changed.

Ad

Trending

Now, it appears Tama Tonga might soon be betraying Jacob Fatu. This article will take a look at a handful of strong signs that indicate a betrayal is coming. These signs date back to Fatu's debut in the company all the way up to SmackDown today.

Below are four strong signs WWE’s Tama Tonga will betray Jacob Fatu.

#4. He has been regularly hanging out with Solo Sikoa

When Solo Sikoa was away from WWE television following his loss to Roman Reigns, Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu were routinely seen hanging out together. Once Solo returned, however, that began to change.

Ad

Now, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga are usually the two together, and Jacob Fatu is on his own. In some ways, this makes sense, as Tama Tonga was the first of the ruthless mercenaries whom Solo brought into WWE last year.

That seems to indicate that Tama did have loyalty to Solo, and he likely still does almost a year later. If that's the case, Tonga will choose Sikoa over Jacob any day of the week. That makes a betrayal all the more likely.

Ad

#3. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa looked worried when Jacob Fatu debuted in WWE

Expand Tweet

Ad

The next sign that Tama Tonga will betray Jacob Fatu dates back to The Samoan Werewolf's WWE debut over six months ago. Jacob showed up and took out major stars on the roster to help Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa.

Solo, of course, had this planned. Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, on the other hand, had no idea that Fatu was joining them in WWE. Not only were they not informed, but the two clearly looked at each other with caution. In fact, one could read their expressions as uneasiness and perhaps unhappiness that he had arrived.

Ad

Fast forward to 2025, and Tama Tonga might still not trust The Samoan Werewolf, nor want him around. That alone is a major sign that a betrayal could soon be on the way. Tama might have never liked Fatu.

#2. Jacob Fatu yelled at him and Solo Sikoa on SmackDown

Expand Tweet

Ad

WWE Friday Night SmackDown took place in London tonight. The show featured stars such as Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Charlotte Flair, and Cody Rhodes, among others. It also featured an angry Jacob Fatu taking care of business.

Jacob interrupted a United States Title match between LA Knight and Braun Strowman. He laid both men out, but then Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga tried to scold him for it. Jacob Fatu fired back at both men, yelling at them before making it clear he didn't need their help.

Ad

Tama Tonga is unlikely somebody who likes being yelled at. Most wrestlers won't take it. If Fatu is going to treat him like that, why wouldn't Tonga betray him? It seems like just a matter of time before Tama snaps.

#1. Jacob Fatu can't be controlled

Expand Tweet

Ad

The final sign that Tama Tonga could be working with Solo Sikoa and betraying Jacob Fatu comes down to The Samoan Werewolf's nature. Simply put, he cannot be controlled.

As noted, he yelled at Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa for scolding him. He does stuff on his own, as is evident by his attack on the United States Champion and Braun Strowman. He has also been seen breaking through Tama trying to hold him back to hurt somebody further.

Clearly, Tonga has no control over the WWE star. Solo Sikoa seemingly doesn't either. Both men likely realize that an uncontrollable Samoan Werewolf is dangerous for them and it ruins any game plans they make. That is a sign that they'll soon ditch Jacob, and likely in violent fashion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback