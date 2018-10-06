×
4 Subtle things you may not have noticed at WWE Super Show-Down

Nikhil Bhaskar
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.23K   //    06 Oct 2018, 22:04 IST

Image result for wwe super showdown sportskeeda
The mega Australian event is past us

The much-hyped WWE Super Show-Down, the biggest WWE event in Australia, is finally past us and it is safe to say that compared to its closest previous counterpart - the Greatest Royal Rumble event earlier this year - it was leaps and bounds better. While GRR was dismissed by fans as no more than a glorified house show, the Super Show-Down had some great moments, a surprise title change, upset victories and a shocking ending among other things.

While the show had its ups and downs overall, there were some moments that were not too obvious. For instance, while you might have noticed a few botches by wrestlers throughout the show, did you notice the botch by Michael Cole within the first minute of the show? Read on to find out - four subtle things you might have missed during the WWE Super Show-Down.

#1 Order of entrance

Image result for buddy murphy sportskeeda
Murphy's won his second Championship in WWE

Fans might have noticed by now that the order in which Superstars make their entrance is far from random. Whenever the match is for a Championship, it is common practice for the challenger to make his entrance first, and the Champion, last. In non-title matches, it is a rule of thumb that the wrestler considered to the 'bigger star' always enters last. For instance, if a match involves Roman Reigns, you can bet that he will enter last. Even in today's Miz vs Bryan, it was Bryan who entered second.

While deciding who is the bigger star is quite subjective, in a championship match, it is always the champion. But on the Super Show-Down, WWE broke their unspoken rule. In the Cruiserweight Championship match between Cedric Alexander and Buddy Murphy, it was Alexander who made his entrance first despite being the champion.

This was probably a sign of things to come, as Murphy went on to win the gold in his home country of Australia. Talking about hometown heroes...



1 / 4
Nikhil Bhaskar
ANALYST
Watching WWE since 2002 and now writing about it.
