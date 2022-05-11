Roman Reigns: 4 movie franchises that would be perfect for WWE's top star 

"You think I can't go to Hollywood, John? You think I can't make movies and commercials and do the whole nine, huh?" - Roman Reigns to John Cena, August 2021.

Fans have acknowledged Roman Reigns as the greatest superstar in WWE today. He operates on a level above the rest of the peers and is genuinely, as he says, in God Mode nowadays. The form he is in, there is nothing he can't do. He could even get into Hollywood like he claimed months ago.

Now that we think about it, The Head of the Table has the tools to make a name for himself in Hollywood. He has the looks, the charisma and the acting chops to become a movie guy. However, like every actor, there are some roles and franchises that would suit him better than others.

In that regard, we put on our casting hats and pick out four movie franchises Roman Reigns would be perfect for.

#4. On our list of movie franchises that would suit Roman Reigns: The Fast and the Furious

Reigns played a tribal character in Hollywood before he did it in WWE

Roman Reigns appeared on the Fast and Furious spinoff movie Hobbs and Shaw as Mateo Hobbs, one of Luke Hobbs' (The Rock) relatives. His cameo appearance was all kinds of awesome, as he obliterated Eteon agents and beat them silly without breaking a sweat.

Now that he has appeared in the FF universe, he should appear in one of the main movies. The franchise is full of alpha males and cool characters, and Reigns would fit in like a glove. All that has to be done is keep his dialogues to a minimum like his cameo appearance. Maybe don't make him say the word 'family' either. At all.

#3. Any movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Batista is a WWE Superstar who ventured into the MCU

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding with every movie. More and more top actors and actresses are being cast to play top roles and make them stick in the minds of fans.

Roman Reigns is someone who looks like he belongs in the superhero universe. He could be cast as a hero or a villain and would look convincing as either. Batista, a wrestler with a similar profile to Reigns, ended up playing Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, so who's to say The Tribal Chief can't go down that road?

Kevin Feige and company could cast him in many different roles, ranging from a debuting superhero to the next villain of the Shang-Chi series. As long as he doesn't ask audiences to acknowledge him, he should be fine.

#2. James Bond

The James Bond franchise came to an end with No Time to Die. However, there will be a reboot at some point in the future, which means there will be new characters and new storylines for fans.

When it comes to casting, Roman Reigns could be cast as a Bond villain solely due to the character he plays in WWE. A Mafia boss-like personality with a hint of narcissism and lackeys to do his dirty work? It just screams Bond villain and a role he could thrive with.

#1. John Wick

Fans have always associated Roman Reigns with fighting and beating up his opponents. The movie franchise equivalent of good ol' fights and action is the John Wick series, which would suit him to a tee.

Reigns and Keanu Reeves on the same screen beating the ever-loving hell out of each other would blow the roof off any cinema hall. With his intense personality and gang leader looks, he could play the perfect antagonist to Reeves' character. The John Wick franchise is just brilliant action-thriller stuff, and that is something The Head of the Table would be perfect for.

Edited by Prem Deshpande