4 WWE Superstars who could benefit from having a brother like Elias

Elias' younger brother Ezekiel is perhaps one of the best things on WWE programming today. On the Raw After WrestleMania, Ezekiel interrupted an irate Kevin Owens and introduced himself to the fans as The Drifter's younger brother.

Following Ezekiel's debut - or Elias' repackaging, depending on how fans interpreted it - Owens refused to believe that Ezekiel was, in fact, the guitarist's brother. However, as announced this past week on RAW, the two brothers will perform a live concert next week, effectively proving the former Universal Champion wrong.

The program has garnered immense acclaim from everyone, and it opens the door for the creative team to engage in more such entertaining acts.

In this article, we'll explore the implications and list four WWE Superstars who could benefit from having a brother like Elias.

#4. Kevin Owens could bring out a brother of his own like Elias

While the entire roster and fans have accepted Ezekiel as Elias' younger brother, Kevin Owens has gone to great lengths to prove otherwise, claiming that the whole act is a hoax.

However, after next week's concert, Owens will probably have to accept the truth. With Elias and Ezekiel on one side, the former NXT Champion will be outnumbered. He would need someone to even the odds for him and tilt the scales in his favor. A younger brother could lend a helping hand to the Prizefighter in his rivalry with Ezekiel/Elias.

Owens is no stranger to playing mind games, and randomly bringing out a younger brother of his own will throw everyone off their game.

#3. R-Truth

R-Truth's name is bound to emerge when one thinks of comedy and entertaining acts in professional wrestling. The veteran is a top-notch entertainer who makes the audience laugh on a regular basis. The 50-year-old was the main reason behind the success of the 24/7 championship as he kept it relevant via ludicrous shenanigans.

Given that he is no longer featured in a prominent role on WWE programming, it may be time for R-Truth to give way to a younger version of himself.

Truth's more youthful brother will keep his older sibling's legacy alive. Forming a tag-team between the two brothers will also be a good move as it will give the former US Champion more opportunities to stay relevant and entertain fans.

#2. Riddle

At first, it may seem a little puzzling to include Riddle's name in this list, but it would be a smart move until Randy Orton's return. The Original Bro, one-half of RK-Bro, has been short of an ally in his ongoing feud with The Bloodline.

Given that The Bloodline's program with RK-Bro is expected to last through the summer, the Original Bro may need a younger brother's loyal support and assistance to replace Orton and level the playing field.

Moreover, a younger brother may drive a wedge between Orton and Riddle, making room for the impending break-up of the team, which was teased on TV.

#1. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is one of the main roster's most talented and annoying stars. For more than a year, the Master Strategist has been out to prove a grand conspiracy against him, and the revelation of a younger brother might mark the climax of this angle.

Unlike the previous entries, this one does not have to be a smooth and harmonious relationship between the two brothers. Instead, the emergence of a long-lost sibling can be used as part of a grand conspiracy designed to hold Zayn back and disadvantage him.

Not only would that pave the way for a character change, which Zayn would benefit from, but it would also make for intriguing storytelling.

