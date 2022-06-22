4 Superstars Brock Lesnar could squash before facing Roman Reigns

After Roman Reigns defeated Riddle and retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, he was greeted by the returning Brock Lesnar. He came out to a massive pop in his hometown of Minneapolis and made a statement at Reigns' expense.

Having the last met at WrestleMania 38, Lesnar stared a hole through his rival. He then extended his hand for a handshake. The Tribal Chief chose wrong and shook it, and the next thing he knew, he was flat on his back courtesy of an F5.

WWE announced that The Beast would battle Reigns in a Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. The Undisputed Universal Championship will be on the line when the two titans lock horns. It will be a WrestleMania rematch, and Lesnar will no doubt want to avenge what happened to him that night.

The buildup to SummerSlam hasn't begun yet, but The Conqueror will want to build some momentum when it starts. The best way to do it is by winning a couple of matches before the show, and given his dominance, most of them are guaranteed to be one-sided demolitions. On that note, here are four superstars Brock Lesnar could squash before he faces Roman Reigns at SummerSlam.

#4. On our list of superstars, Brock Lesnar could destroy before SummerSlam: Jinder Mahal

Lesnar can usurp The Maharaja's kingdom

Brock Lesnar and Jinder Mahal have a little bit of history. A couple of years ago, they were set to do battle at Survivor Series in a Champion versus Champion match, but Mahal lost his WWE Championship to AJ Styles days before their clash.

While we are all thankful that happened, WWE can revisit the matchup and have Lesnar take on The Modern Day Maharaja on SmackDown. There is only one way this contest should go: The Beast welcoming his hapless opponent to Suplex City. Ensuring he has a great stay and sending him home by making him take a turn at Exit F5 would be the right way to go.

If The Beast can then get some dance moves in with Shanky, it would be a fun moment for the fans and the upstart himself.

#3. Ricochet

Ricochet has been to Suplex City before

Ricochet was barely seen on TV despite holding the Intercontinental Championship. Now that he has lost the title to Gunther, no one knows what's next for him. This means he could unfortunately be used as fodder for superstars higher up in the pecking order.

Brock Lesnar and Ricochet have fought before at Super ShowDown 2020, and The Beast picked up the victory in quick fashion. A repeat is exactly what will happen should the two meet again. This would help the former WWE Champion prove his dominance ahead of the big premium live event.

#2. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn's recent association with The Bloodline is intriguing. No one knows what the endgame of that storyline will be, but for the time being, he has established himself as a loyal servant. Unfortunately, that also means he will likely run into Brock Lesnar on the road to SummerSlam.

Lesnar's comedy segment with Zayn a couple of months ago was critically acclaimed, and we do not doubt that a match between the pair would be just as well-received. The Master Strategist getting squashed by The Mayor of Suplex City will be a fun watch and could even jeopardize his position in The Bloodline.

#1. Jimmy or Jey Uso

Either of The Usos could also face Brock Lesnar in a match before SummerSlam. They have taken so many beatings from him in the past, so we believe it's only a matter of time before one or both of them foolishly challenge him to a fight and regret it the second the bell rings.

Lesnar could beat both Jimmy and Jey Uso in a Handicap match, never mind either of them. WWE should consider the possibility of one or both of them taking their shot at The Beast and ending up with a tragic loss. If that happens, it will be interesting to see The Bloodline leader seek revenge for his brothers come Summerslam.

