4 Superstars who can challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Rhea Ripley has become a force to be reckoned with within WWE’s women’s division. She continues to cement her legacy not only within the promotion but also in the world of professional wrestling. With numerous accolades to her name, there is no doubt that she is well on her way to being included as one of the greatest figures in wrestling history.

During Monday Night RAW’s premiere on Netflix, Ripley recaptured the WWE Women’s World Championship, defeating Liv Morgan. This has indeed reaffirmed her status as one of the Stamford-based promotion’s top female superstars.

Now that Mami’s back on top, she will be expecting fellow female superstars to step up and challenge her for her gold. Here are just some of the femme fatales who are likely to take on the challenge.

#4. Liv Morgan could face Rhea Ripley again for the belt at this year’s Royal Rumble

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley at Bad Blood 2024 (Image credits: wwe.com)

Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan have a love-hate history inside the squared circle. At this point in their careers, it is currently the latter.

The past year was indeed a huge one for both superstars, especially for Morgan, who became a member of The Judgment Day after Ripley was booted out from the crew. Additionally, she was able to capture the WWE Women’s World Championship from Becky Lynch at King and Queen of the Ring 2024.

Now that The Eradicator is champ once again, fans can expect a livid Liv who is out for revenge and wants to reclaim what was once hers. She has already proven that she is no pushover and can go toe to toe against some of the baddest ladies in the roster, like her former friend and tag partner Ripley.

#3. Iyo Sky

Iyo Sky could also set her sights on Rhea Ripley and be a threat to her current reign as the WWE Women’s World Champion.

It can be recalled that the two superstars, alongside Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Bayley, teamed up against the team of Liv Morgan, Candice LeRae, Raquel Rodriguez, Tiffany Stratton, and Nia Jax during last year’s Survivor Series: WarGames.

Aside from being a team player at the time, Sky also showcased her high-flying maneuvers and high-risk, high-reward attitude. A notable spot was her trash can moonsault from the top of the cage which became the topic of discussion among fans and pundits.

It was a good thing that Sky was on Rhea Ripley’s side during that match. Otherwise, the match’s outcome could be different. To that end, if The Genius of the Sky dares to challenge The Eradicator, Mami had better be ready for some insanity to ensue.

#2. Raquel Rodriguez

Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez are best friends outside the ring but are currently bitter rivals inside the squared circle. Their rivalry was especially intense during the former’s affiliation with the heel faction The Judgment Day. Even though the tables have turned, their in-ring animosity towards each other has not waned.

Such bitter history and possible personal vendetta are a perfect concoction for a championship match, provided that Big Mami Cool takes on Mami. Further, both superstars had some recent interactions that could further heat up and eventually escalate into a full-scale feud.

#1. Becky Lynch

It is a no-brainer that Becky Lynch is one of the biggest names in WWE. It has been a hot minute since she was seen in action by the WWE Universe, and what better way to make up for lost time than to straight-up issue a challenge to reigning WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley?

Additionally, this will usher in some new storylines involving both superstars since Lynch and Ripley have great chemistry inside the ring. If such a matchup comes to fruition at this year’s Royal Rumble, the rivalry is expected to carry on all the way to WrestleMania 41, whatever the bout’s outcome.

