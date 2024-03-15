4 superstars who can come to Bayley's aid on the Road to WrestleMania 40

Bayley will face Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania XL. The Role Model may have all the momentum and experience in the world, but Sky has far too many allies.

Despite forming the stable, Bayley was kicked out of Damage CTRL. The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner is now outnumbered four-to-one with Sky having Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and Asuka firmly standing by her side.

The first-ever women's Triple Crown Champion needs new allies quickly. On that note, let's look at four superstars who can come to Bayley's aid on The Road to WrestleMania XL.

#4. Jade Cargill stands by The Role Model's side

When Jade Cargill signed with WWE last September, excitement levels were through the roof. Cargill lived up to the hype when she had a stunning performance on her debut in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match.

The former AEW star has been used sparingly backstage, such as having staredowns with the likes of Rhea Ripley. However, on the March 1st episode of SmackDown, Cargill came face-to-face with Iyo Sky, the face-off could just be a prelude to bigger things following.

If WWE wants to introduce Cargill to ordinary, casual fans, they could have her accompany Bayley to the ring at Mania. She has the strength to neutralize the remaining members of Damage CTRL, giving The Role Model a fair chance in her title match against Sky.

#3. Charlotte Flair helps her former friend

The Queen suffered an ill-timed injury last December in a match against Asuka. It doesn't look like Charlotte Flair will return in time for WrestleMania XL, but she could still figure into plans at The Show of Shows.

Bayley and Flair were part of "The Four Horsewomen" that spearheaded the Women's Revolution in 2015. The Nature Girl and The Role Model have plenty of history as rivals, but we haven't seen much of them together as on-screen friends.

Fortunately, WWE has an excellent opportunity to present two of The Four Horsewomen as teammates. The 2024 Women's Rumble winner needs some help and she could call upon The Queen to even the odds.

#2 and #1. Trish Stratus and Lita return to rescue Bayley

Last year, Becky Lynch was heavily outnumbered in her rivalry with Damage CTRL, then headed by The Role Model. Fortunately, The Man had two Hall of Famers in Lita and Trish Stratus to level the playing field.

One year later, the former leader of the stable finds herself in an uncomfortable and lonely position. Once again. Stratus and Lita could re-emerge to help a current popular superstar. The two Hall of Famers did a tremendous job of putting Lynch over and they could do the same for Bayley.

Two problems need to be addressed before such a scenario can occur: Lita and Stratus need a legitimate reason to back The Role Model, especially considering they were rivals last year. Secondly, the former six-time champion attacked Lita during her heel run.

If the company could address both issues, the 2024 Women's Rumble winner could receive some much-needed assistance from two of the greatest of all time.

Who do you think will ultimately come to Bayley's assistance? Hit the discuss button and sound off!