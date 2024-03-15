Charlotte Flair makes her intentions clear ahead of WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair just made her intentions clear ahead of WrestleMania XL.

The Queen is one of the greatest female performers in the history of WWE. She has already achieved so much in her illustrious career. Flair has lived up to her name by winning multiple championships.

Charlotte Flair's athleticism in the ring is unmatched, which is what has helped her become a top star in the company. Unfortunately for her, she got injured on the December 8 episode of SmackDown during her match against Asuka.

Since then, she has been out of action and is set to miss WrestleMania 40. She even underwent surgery on her leg and is now recovering. Despite her WrestleMania hopes being shattered, Flair is still training hard.

The Queen recently took to social media to post a video of her working out to inform fans that she is training like it is WrestleMania season.

"it’s still Wrestlemania SZN to me #10weeks," wrote Flair.

Check out her tweet below:

Michelle McCool wants to face Charlotte Flair

Michelle McCool was a top female star during her time in the company. She also accomplished quite a lot in her career. Although retired from the ring, McCool has been making appearances in the Women's Royal Rumble match and still looks in incredible shape.

During an episode of Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, The Undertaker mentioned to McCool that fans have wanted her to face Flair for some time now. Michelle responded by saying that she would love to do this.

“Yeah, that has been a thing for a while, which would be amazing. I would love to."

Given that some legends like Lita and Trish Stratus returned to the ring for a brief time last year, it wouldn't be too far-fetched to think that this match couldn't happen.

Do you want to see Charlotte Flair vs. Michelle McCool? Sound off!