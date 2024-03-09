"I would love to" - Retired superstar on facing Charlotte Flair following WWE return

Charlotte Flair is one of the most decorated female superstars in WWE. Inaugural Divas Champion Michelle McCool recently revealed that she would love to return to the company to face The Queen in a singles match.

McCool joined the Stamford-based company in 2004. The 44-year-old had a successful run, winning the Women's Championship and the Divas Championship on two separate occasions. She created history by defeating Melina at the 2010 edition of Night of Champions to become the first and only WWE Unified Divas Champion.

During a recent appearance on Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, McCool talked about the difference between the current roster and the one when she was an active performer. She further stated that she would kill to have matches with some of the current WWE talent:

“I mean, it’s night and day, I think. Not so much wrestling today, but I wish we had those opportunities when I was there. We had some good talent. I had some great matches with several different girls. There are some girls today that I would kill to be in the ring with, obviously. Charlotte, Bianca, Naomi, like all these girls I’ve been in the ring with now coming back for the Rumbles, I would’ve killed to have even a 10-minute match, much less these 30-minute matches that they’re having that are killer,” McCool said. [H/T: WrestleZone]

The Undertaker followed it up by mentioning that several wrestling fans want to see his wife take on Charlotte Flair in a singles match, to which McCool responded:

“Yeah, that has been a thing for a while, which would be amazing. I would love to."

You can watch the entire video below:

Charlotte Flair is currently out of action

Charlotte Flair fell from the top ropes while executing a move during her match against Asuka on the December 8, 2023, edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The former WWE Women's Champion sustained multiple injuries, tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus. She had to undergo surgery and is currently on her road to recovery.

Expand Tweet

The unfortunate injury has ruled Charlotte Flair out of contention for WrestleMania XL. However, the 37-year-old has been working hard to make her much-anticipated return as soon as possible.

Who do you think Charlotte Flair should feud with following her return from injury? Sound off below!

A WWE Hall of Famer was stunned to hear about the Vince McMahon allegations. He considered Vince a father figure. Find out who it was HERE