4 superstars who can confront Roman Reigns on his WWE SmackDown return - Absent star to finally appear in major segment?

WWE Friday Night SmackDown is set to air later tonight on FOX. The show will be held at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The expected crowd is around 6,000 fans, a significantly smaller number as opposed to most episodes of the blue brand's weekly show. That number comes courtesy of WrestleTix.

The show is expected to be a big one, as most of the top stars of the blue brand will appear. This includes the usual names such as LA Knight, Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and beyond. Additionally, Carmelo Hayes will make his SmackDown debut.

The most interesting part of the show, however, is the return of Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief will be appearing on TV for the first time following an extended break he's taken after Crown Jewel 2023. Naturally, all eyes are on the seemingly unbeatable champion.

While that means fans are intrigued as to what he'll do, it also means that a lot of the superstars will be lining up to challenge The Head of the Table. In this article, we will take a look at four stars who could show up and confront the champion upon his big return.

Below are four superstars who can confront Roman Reigns on his WWE SmackDown return.

#4. LA Knight wants a rematch with The Head of the Table

LA Knight is one of the most brash and loud superstars in WWE. While the likes of Austin Theory and Grayson Waller are despised for it, Knight is an extremely popular performer. In fact, it was the audience that helped to organically make him a top star in the company.

The Megastar battled The Tribal Chief not too long ago. He went one-on-one with Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. Thanks to The Bloodline's interference, he unfortunately lost his chance at dethroning the greatest champion of the modern era.

Despite his loss, Knight has made it clear he isn't done with Roman and The Bloodline. When The Tribal Chief returns to SmackDown, The Megastar may be the first one out of the curtain to demand another title match.

#3. AJ Styles could return to fight The Bloodline

AJ Styles is a former WWE Champion who currently leads a dangerous stable. The faction is known as The O.C. and features Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin. Unfortunately, the stable hasn't been seen together for a few weeks now.

The Phenomenal One has been out of action thanks to members of The Bloodline. The powerful Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso brutally assaulted AJ Styles backstage, which led to the former WWE Champion being taken away in an ambulance. He hasn't been seen since.

That could change tonight on Friday Night SmackDown, however. Roman Reigns could be interrupted and confronted by AJ Styles. In fact, the entire O.C. may join him for a stable war with The Bloodline. Many believe the two factions clashing is a dream feud.

#2. Roman Reigns has his eyes on Randy Orton

Randy Orton is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time, but his future was in doubt until recently. He was away from television for around a year and a half. Thankfully, Orton made his big return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 in Chicago last month.

The Viper's absence from WWE is thanks to The Bloodline. The group brutally assaulted both Orton and his RK-Bro teammate Matt Riddle last year. The veteran went on to have serious back surgery. Still, he's back now, and that could spell bad news for The Bloodline.

The 14-time World Champion being the one to interrupt Roman Reigns makes a lot of sense. He has already started to get revenge by going after both Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Targeting The Big Dog himself is the next logical step. Who knows, Orton could face Reigns in a title match at the Royal Rumble next month.

#1. Sheamus could return to WWE television and confront Reigns

Sheamus is a tremendously successful performer. He's a former WWE Champion, World Heavyweight Champion, United States Champion, and Tag Team Champion. He has also won King of the Ring, Money in the Bank, and the Royal Rumble.

While The Celtic Warrior has been absent from WWE television since August, his return could come at any time. Unfortunately, he's returning to a very different situation than when he left. The Brawling Brutes are seemingly no more, as Ridge Holland has ditched Butch, and The Bruiserweight is rolling solo.

There's a chance that Sheamus will put aside his stable, either in the hopes of fixing it later or moving on completely. Regardless, his focus if he returns to SmackDown tonight could be to confront Roman Reigns. Could the pair have a major bout at the Royal Rumble next month?

