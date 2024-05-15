4 superstars who can replace Becky Lynch if she leaves WWE

Becky Lynch could leave WWE soon as her current contract with the Stamford-based company expires within the next few weeks, and at the moment, there is no agreement on a new deal between both parties.

The current Women's World Champion mentioned that no one from the Stamford-based company has contacted her, meaning that her future with the company is uncertain.

Even though the most likely scenario is for the two sides to reach an agreement on a new deal, there is still a possibility that The Man will drop the Women's World Championship eventually and leave the company.

In that case, let's take a look at four female superstars who can replace Becky Lynch if she leaves WWE.

#4. Lyra Valkyria

Lyra Valkyria is considered the next big thing in WWE's women's division and has been impressive since moving from NXT to the main roster a couple of weeks ago.

The former NXT Women's Champion has impressed fans with her in-ring abilities and will take on IYO SKY in the semifinals of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament. At the same time, the Irish star has come to the aid of Becky Lynch in her feud with Damage CTRL, so WWE could go down that path and provide Lyra with a significant push so that she transitions into a main event caliber superstar. Apart from helping The Man against the heel faction, Valkyria is also looking like a strong contender to win the Queen of the Ring tournament this year.

#3. Rhea Ripley

Former Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is currently recovering from a shoulder injury, due to which, she had to forcefully vacate her title on an episode of RAW. However, The Eradicator should be back in action soon. Mami could be an ideal replacement for Becky Lynch after the two collided at WrestleMania XL.

This could happen no matter if Rhea remains a heel after her return or turns babyface. Once she returns, Ripley is expected to continue her feud with Liv Morgan, who injured her during the fallout episode of Monday Night RAW after The Show of Shows this year.

#2. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has been out of action since the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in January of 2023. However, Little Miss Bliss is expected to return to the Stamford-based promotion soon and if Becky Lynch leaves the company, then WWE could gear up for Alexa's highly anticipated return.

Alexa Bliss has also been linked with the return of Uncle Howdy and the Wyatt 6, a faction that will be created to honor the late Bray Wyatt.

#1. Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan is the next challenger for Becky Lynch's Women's World Championship, and it appears that she is the most likely choice to replace The Man if the latter leaves the Stamford-based promotion.

In that scenario, Morgan, who is a former SmackDown Women's Champion, will claim the Women's World Championship and will complete her "Revenge Tour," becoming the top star in WWE's women's division.

