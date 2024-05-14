Latest Uncle Howdy clue on WWE RAW teases Alexa Bliss reunion

Bray Wyatt left a lasting impression on the WWE Universe with his stories and characters. The Stamford-based promotion appears to be moving forward with Uncle Howdy as a mainstay of The Eater of Worlds' legacy on the program. Howdy is portrayed by Wyatt's real-life brother, Bo Dallas.

During the Queen of the Ring quarterfinals match - Iyo Sky vs. Shayna Baszler - on Monday Night RAW this week, a QR code glitch appeared. This was how the company re-introduced Bray Wyatt in 2022.

The latest code led fans to a webpage containing 20 image files. Each of them had cryptic messages written on a piece of paper, and artifacts lay on the wooden floor of a house very similar to Alexa Bliss's residence. The former Women's Champion is still on hiatus but recently dropped a tease on social media, possibly regarding a return.

Interestingly, one of the image files on the aforementioned webpage included a newspaper clip about a missing woman written by 'Wendy Lucho,' an anagram of Uncle Howdy. The woman pictured in the clipping looks similar to the psychiatrist from a popular segment with The Fiend.

Uncle Howdy to lead "Wyatt 6" and carry Bray Wyatt's legacy in WWE?

While Alexa Bliss was kept out of the recent reports, WWE Superstars such as Nikki Cross and Dexter Lumis (who have largely been absent on the program of late), NXT's Joe Gacy, and Erik Rowan (original member of The Wyatt Family) are seemingly set to be part of the faction led by Bo Dallas/Uncle Howdy.

The late wrestler's vision upon returning in 2022 was to eventually form a new cult seemingly dubbed "Wyatt 6." So, if the idea is to continue this angle with a fresh take, perhaps Alexa Bliss joining the team would make sense. Moreover, it could be a great way to bring her back after spending over a year away from television.

Throughout his career, Bray Wyatt led many of his contemporaries, from late wrestler Luke Harper (Brodie Lee) to Randy Orton, Braun Strowman, and Alexa Bliss. In the case of the latter, their storyline was left unresolved after WrestleMania 37, where Bliss cost Bray the feud-ending match against Randy Orton. Wyatt was released by WWE shortly thereafter.

During the Royal Rumble post-show press conference in January 2023, which was a few months after his return to WWE and on the night of his in-ring return, The Eater of Worlds spoke candidly about Alexa Bliss. He claimed that they are connected forever.

