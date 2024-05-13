Alexa Bliss sends a cryptic three-word message amid WWE absence

Alexa Bliss is currently absent from WWE television. However, she could be on the brink of returning, especially after tweeting a cryptic three-word message.

Bliss has been absent from WWE for several months. Her latest match was against Bianca Belair at the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, when she unsuccessfully challenged The EST for the RAW Women's Championship.

On X (formerly Twitter), Bliss posted a three-word message, hinting at her return. Recent reports have also suggested that the former RAW Women's Champion could be a part of the teased Wyatt 6 faction.

Check out Bliss' tweet:

"Just you wait," wrote Bliss.

Expand Tweet

Bliss is a former three-time RAW Women's Champion and a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion.

During the ThuderDome Era, Bliss allied with the late Bray Wyatt after appearing during Wyatt's cinematic match against Braun Strowman. Previously, Bliss has also teamed up with Strowman in the Mixed Match Challenge.

Vince Russo believes Alexa Bliss shouldn't be a part of Wyatt 6

Vince Russo believes Alexa Bliss would be better off without the rumored Wyatt 6 faction. He believes Bliss' alliance with Wyatt felt forced from the get-go.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, the former creative writer suggested the following:

"I would take Alexa Bliss out of that equation. I'll tell you why and I'll tell you who I'm replacing her with. I think that [Bliss and Wyatt's alliance] was a force from the get-go. I think it was a force from the get-go, bro. I think they were trying to find her something to do. Bro, if you remember the very, very last thing they did with Bray and Alexa Bliss, it was terrible. It was terrible. I think that is a force. I really do believe that's a force."

Wyatt, who unfortunately passed away at 36, was involved in a storyline with his brother Bo Dallas, who portrayed the Uncle Howdy character. Dallas is also rumored to return as a focal point of the Wyatt 6 faction.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback