4 superstars in danger of missing out on a major WWE show 

WWE fans are eagerly anticipating WrestleMania 41. This is the company's next massive premium live event and it will be taking place over a two-night period of Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20.

After WrestleMania will be a series of other PLEs, including Backlash in St. Louis and SummerSlam. One show fans are eagerly anticipating is the company's return to Europe with Clash in Paris on Sunday, August 31.

Fans in France have been absolutely electric for World Wrestling Entertainment. When the sports entertainment juggernaut went there for the Backlash PLE last year, it was an extremely memorable night. Any superstar would love to perform in front of such a hot crowd. Unfortunately, not everybody can.

In addition to many stars who just won't make it to the PLE card, some notable names are in danger of missing out on the big event. This article will take a look at four superstars who are in serious danger of missing Clash in Paris this August.

Below are four superstars in danger of missing out on WWE Clash in Paris.

#4. IYO SKY might miss the show, which could mean she's losing her title

IYO SKY is an incredible pro wrestler currently signed to the WWE RAW brand. She is a multi-time tag team champion, a former NXT Women's Champion, and the current Women's World Champion.

The Genius of the Sky has a big match ahead of her. She will be defending her Women's World Championship against both Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match.

Given that IYO wasn't featured on the poster for Clash in Paris, it could mean that she's missing the show. If that's the case, there is a very real chance she may not be Women's World Champion by the time the show comes around. Who knows, she could even lose the belt at WrestleMania 41.

#3. Roman Reigns might be away from WWE television again

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest star in pro wrestling today. He had the WWE Championship for longer than almost anyone else in history and has been the biggest draw for the promotion for quite some time now. Roman is truly a needle mover.

However, The Tribal Chief is no longer a full-time wrestler. At this point, he's barely part-time. He has only competed in WWE twice this year and six times in total in 2024. He routinely takes months away from television and premium live events.

While Roman could be around in time for the show, it is unlikely. He misses more PLEs than he makes at this point, so fans in France may have to accept that the OTC will probably miss the big show. Since he isn't being advertised for it, he likely won't appear in any fashion.

#2. AJ Styles might not be around

AJ Styles is a pro wrestling legend. He started wrestling over two and a half decades ago and even competed in World Championship Wrestling. He traveled all over the world before coming to WWE and capturing the world title.

The Phenomenal One is in a bit of a weird spot in WWE. He is set to battle Logan Paul at WrestleMania, but he has otherwise not done much of importance. Unfortunately, it feels as if the promotion might be slowly phasing him out of long-term plans.

Given how ridiculously over AJ is in France, it would seem like a no-brainer that he'd be on the card. Unfortunately, there is a very real chance that he misses the show. His status isn't clear and he's not a champion.

#1. Bron Breakker is notably missing from advertising

Bron Breakker is an intense superstar who appears on WWE Monday Night RAW. He is the reigning Intercontinental Champion in his second reign. He is also a two-time NXT Champion and a former NXT Tag Team Champion.

The Big Bad Booty Nephew will defend the Intercontinental Title against Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio at WWE WrestleMania 41. This means he could lose his prized title without ever even being pinned.

Interestingly, Penta is front and center in the advertising for Clash in Paris, but Bron isn't included on the poster at all. This could hint that Penta could win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania and Bron won't be making the show.

