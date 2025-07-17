4 superstars who could join Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella at WWE SummerSlam 2025

WWE SummerSlam 2025 is rapidly approaching. So far, the card is already taking shape with several major matches booked, including IYO SKY vs. Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley, Gunther vs. CM Punk, and John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes.

There is a chance another match may soon be booked for the show. Chelsea Green and her Secret Hervice, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, could take on Stephanie Vaquer, Nikki Bella, and a potential mystery partner.

This comes after Nikki Bella went one-on-one with Chelsea Green on RAW. After being attacked by Chelsea's Slaygents, Stephanie came out for the save. Despite that, the pair is still outnumbered two to three and will need a partner of some kind if a match is booked at the premium live event.

With that being said, who could be the star who steps up and teams up with Nikki and Stephanie? This article will take a look at four names, two from the past and two in the company today, who could potentially unite with the duo to battle The Green Regime.

Below are four superstars who could join Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

#4. Brie Bella helping her twin sister makes sense

Brie Bella is a WWE Hall of Famer. Known as one-half of The Bella Twins, Brie was a prominent figure in the women's division during the PG Era. She is also a former Divas Champion.

Of course, Brie is the most likely option in this scenario. While she has been away from WWE for quite some time, she is Nikki's twin and the two were attached at the hip, so to speak, for years. The Bella Twins reuniting just makes sense.

Brie's return could either be saved as a surprise at SummerSlam or show up in the next two weeks to have both Stephanie and Nikki's backs. Whichever route they go, this might very well be the scenario fans watch play out.

#3. Lola Vice and Nikki Bella had a moment at Evolution

Lola Vice is a star on WWE NXT. She has been a title contender in the past, and many thought she'd capture the NXT Women's Title, but for now, Lola has yet to do so. Despite that, she is broadening her horizons through AAA, too.

The Latina star actually has a somewhat of a history with both Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella. At Worlds Collide, she teamed up with Stephanie. At WWE Evolution, Nikki and Lola shared a moment in the Women's Battle Royal.

Fast forward to The Biggest Party of The Summer, and Lola could step up for both women. She could be a surprise call up, but even if it's a one off and she resumes her NXT and AAA duties, Lola would even the odds and give some fresh flair to the bout. Lola, Stephanie, and Nikki could be a dangerous combination.

#2. Bayley seemingly has no other direction for SummerSlam

Bayley is one of the most decorated stars in WWE. She has held the world title on RAW and SmackDown, along with tag team gold. The Role Model is also a former NXT Women's Champion and a Royal Rumble winner.

The Role Model's status for WWE SummerSlam is up in the air. Bayley lost a Two-Out-Of-Three Falls Match against Lyra Valkyria on RAW. That bout was to earn a title match against Becky Lynch at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

Given that Bayley seemingly has no direction heading into the show now, The Role Model could team up with Stephanie and Nikki. While it wouldn't be as good as championship glory, Bayley would still get a match at the show, and that should count for something.

#1. Paige could return to WWE to team up with them

Paige is a former WWE star who helped change the game in terms of women's wrestling. She is a former Divas Champion and NXT Women's Champion who worked hard to usher in the Women's Evolution. Her unique look and attitude were refreshing at the time.

The Glampire joined All Elite Wrestling a few years ago and even held gold in the promotion. With that being said, she left AEW not too long ago, and many WWE fans are hoping to see her back in the mix in her home promotion.

Paige would be a perfect surprise for SummerSlam. Nikki and Stephanie could reveal they have a partner leading up to the show, but not state who it is, only for Paige to show up. The stadium might erupt seeing the former Divas Champion back.

