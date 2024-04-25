4 superstars who may move to RAW and SmackDown in the WWE Draft following NXT Spring Breakin' 

The 2024 WWE Draft is almost here! The big-time event will start on Friday, April 26th, on SmackDown and conclude on the April 29th edition of Monday Night RAW.

This draft is set to include RAW and SmackDown as usual, but it will also more heavily feature the NXT brand. Exact details of this year's Draft haven't been made completely available regarding how NXT will participate. All fans know is that some main roster stars will be moved to NXT and vice versa.

There is a wealth of talent on the white and gold brand, and several names could find their way to RAW or SmackDown, especially following the events of NXT Spring Breakin' 2024. The big question is: who will be the ones to move up?

This article will peek at a handful of high-level NXT superstars who could move to the bigger brands.

Below are four superstars who may move to RAW and SmackDown in the WWE Draft following NXT Spring Breakin:'

#4. Ilja Dragunov lost the WWE NXT Championship!

Ilja Dragunov could very well be the best pro wrestler in the world. The Mad Dragon is certainly one of the most intense, and his selling is next level. He's undoubtedly a top prospect in WWE for years to come.

The Mad Dragon was the NXT Champion until the first night of Spring Breakin' 2024. He defended his prized title against Trick Williams in an epic encounter that ultimately concluded with the Trick Shot. Now Williams will carry the NXT torch while Ilja is seemingly moving on up.

There are many things that Ilja could potentially do on the main roster. Fans would love to see him reignite his feud with Gunther. Notably, after a tense staredown at NXT Spring Breakin', he could challenge Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship.

#3. Carmelo Hayes has already dabbled on the main roster!

Carmelo Hayes is the future of WWE. He has been seen as such for a few years now. First, he had a John Cena-style debut on NXT with Adam Cole, and over time, he went on to win the top titles on the brand. Now, he could make a big move to a new brand.

The A-Champ has dipped his toes in the water of WWE's main roster already. In the past six months, Hayes has had a handful of matches on SmackDown. He battled the likes of Austin Theory and Kevin Owens, which immediately raised his stock.

It isn't clear where Carmelo will go if he gets called to the main roster. He could continue to feature on SmackDown or head to Monday Night RAW and kickstart feuds with major stars.

#2. Lyra Valkyria also recently lost her prized title!

Lyra Valkyria is an extremely talented performer. She started her career in the indies before joining NXT UK. She then moved to NXT in the United States and found lots of success, including winning the NXT Women's Championship.

The talented performer had a big match at WWE NXT Spring Breakin' 2024. She challenged Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women's Championship in a Triple Threat Match, featuring Tatum Paxley. Unfortunately for the talented wrestler, Roxanne retained her gold, leaving Lyra unable to reclaim her gold.

The former NXT Women's Champion should debut on Monday Night RAW. This way, she could be paired with her mentor, Becky Lynch. The Man could elevate Lyra until the two inevitably feud, which would only further help Valkyria get over on the main roster.

#1. Baron Corbin's main roster return may have been teased on NXT!

Baron Corbin is a dominant force on the developmental brand. He was recently one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions alongside Bron Breakker in The Wolfdogs. He is also a former King of the Ring and United States Champion.

Baron struggled on the main roster, where he was routinely given less-than-ideal gimmicks. Corbin's time in WWE seemed to be running out until he returned to NXT last year and managed to re-invent himself.

There are reports that Baron could return to the main roster following Spring Breakin.' If he returns to RAW or SmackDown, the best option is for him to join whichever show Bron Breakker will be on. From there, The Wolfdogs can take over the main roster.