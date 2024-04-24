Major WWE name set for main roster return - Reports

A major WWE name is reportedly on his way back to the main roster, as the WWE Draft begins on this Friday's edition of SmackDown.

Former NXT Champion Bron Breakker has already arrived on the main roster. He has signed with Nick Aldis and recently dominated Cameron Grimes on SmackDown before the latter's release from the company. During his tenure in NXT, Bron Breakker was in a popular tag team with Baron Corbin, and the unlikely duo became champions. They dropped the NXT Tag Team Championships to Axiom and Nathan Frazer on the April 9 episode of NXT.

According to a new report from Corey Brennan of Fightful Select, Baron Corbin will likely be heading back to the main roster during the WWE Draft. Corbin was a "free agent" during last year's Draft, allowing him to go to whichever brand he chooses. He has not competed on the main roster since his loss to Butch, now known as Pete Dunne, on the June 9, 2023, episode of SmackDown.

WWE Superstar explains why he appreciates Baron Corbin

WWE NXT star Carmelo Hayes recently discussed Baron Corbin taking a lot of the younger wrestlers under his wing and teaching them about the business.

Speaking with Bill Apter in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former NXT Champion shared that he appreciated Corbin for helping young talent. He added that there are a lot of things that NXT stars don't know about WWE's main roster, and The Lone Wolf helped them prepare for the next step in their careers.

"Actually, I appreciate Baron Corbin a lot. He's one of those guys that, he came in, you know, he took a lot of us younger guys under his wing in a way; and kind of just smartened us up on the game. There is a lot of stuff that we don't know on the other side, that we aren't privy to because we haven't got to experience that yet," he said.

Check out Carmelo Hayes' comments in the video below:

Baron Corbin is a former United States Champion and also won the King of the Ring in 2019. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the 39-year-old upon his return to the main roster.