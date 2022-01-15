4 Superstars Seth Rollins teamed up with who weren't part of The Shield

Seth Rollins has been a bonafide star since the start of his career. He has captured plenty of championships throughout his WWE career. He was the first NXT Champion crowned on August 26, 2012.

He made his main roster debut with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reign at Survivor Series 2012 as part of The Shield. The faction dominated the main roster for nearly two decades.

In 2014, Seth Rollins betrayed his Shield brothers to join Triple H's Authority. Since then, all three members of The Shield began solo careers. All three have accomplished a lot in pro wrestling.

Rollins has teamed up with multiple superstars throughout his WWE career. Let's look at the superstars who joined Seth Rollins as tag team partners other than Shield members.

#4. Seth and Jason Jordan

Jason Jordan and Seth Rollins teamed up to put Jason in the top tier. They won the tag team championship from Cesaro and Sheamus on RAW's 25th Anniversary episode. They had a mediocre 34-day reign as champions and lost the titles to Cesaro and Sheamus.

The team disbanded after Jason's neck surgery. The tag team was not liked by fans because of Jason's sudden push.

#3. Seth and Becky Lynch

Seth Rollins and his wife Becky Lynch faced Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans at Extreme Rules 2019. It was a Last Chance Winners Take All Extreme Rules Mixed Tag Team Match for the Universal and RAW Women's Championship. Back then, Rollins held the Universal title while Becky was the RAW Women's Champion.

Interestingly, Becky is the current RAW Women's Champion, while Rollins will face Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2022 for the Universal title.

The Extreme Rules 2019 bout was great with hard-hitting action. The real-life couple destroyed their opponents. Their tag team chemistry was as good as their real-life chemistry.

