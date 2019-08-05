4 WWE Superstars that Vince McMahon was recently very impressed with

Who has caught Vince McMahon's eye?

We all know that to succeed in any working environment it helps if you can impress the boss and get them onside, but when your boss is Vince McMahon, the man responsible for the approval of almost every decision that's made within WWE, then this is perhaps one of the most important things any prospective WWE Superstar can do.

This is also especially important in today's modern WWE because the roster for both Raw and SmackDown has never been larger so there's a significant amount of competition for any Superstar to outshine.

But, aside from the usual suspects like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles, there are a handful of current main roster Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown that have allegedly impressed the man upstairs (no, not God) and as a result could have a bright future in WWE.

So, let's take a look at who Vince McMahon has reportedly been very impressed by recently.

#4 Lio Rush

Lio Rush's main roster callup was the result of impressing Vince McMahon

Okay, so let's get this one out of the way very quickly. Sure, Lio Rush is currently not on television after he allegedly earned himself a great deal of backstage heat with the current belief that he's done with WWE.

But before this happened Rush was getting the spotlight on Monday Night Raw as Bobby Lashley's incredibly athletic and incredibly vocal and charismatic manager. He was used so frequently that it was hard not to imagine that WWE had big plans for him, and that's allegedly because he impressed Vince McMahon himself.

A social media promo that Rush had filmed himself was shown to Vince McMahon who was extremely impressed with what he saw and immediately set about calling up Rush from 205 Live to the main roster on Monday Night RAW. However, Rush proves that it's one thing to get the boss onside, but another thing altogether to keep them onside.

