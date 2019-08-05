×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 WWE Superstars that Vince McMahon was recently very impressed with

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
1.05K   //    05 Aug 2019, 10:47 IST

Who has caught Vince McMahon's eye?
Who has caught Vince McMahon's eye?

We all know that to succeed in any working environment it helps if you can impress the boss and get them onside, but when your boss is Vince McMahon, the man responsible for the approval of almost every decision that's made within WWE, then this is perhaps one of the most important things any prospective WWE Superstar can do.

This is also especially important in today's modern WWE because the roster for both Raw and SmackDown has never been larger so there's a significant amount of competition for any Superstar to outshine.

But, aside from the usual suspects like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles, there are a handful of current main roster Superstars from both Raw and SmackDown that have allegedly impressed the man upstairs (no, not God) and as a result could have a bright future in WWE.

So, let's take a look at who Vince McMahon has reportedly been very impressed by recently.

#4 Lio Rush

Lio Rush's main roster callup was the result of impressing Vince McMahon
Lio Rush's main roster callup was the result of impressing Vince McMahon

Okay, so let's get this one out of the way very quickly. Sure, Lio Rush is currently not on television after he allegedly earned himself a great deal of backstage heat with the current belief that he's done with WWE.

But before this happened Rush was getting the spotlight on Monday Night Raw as Bobby Lashley's incredibly athletic and incredibly vocal and charismatic manager. He was used so frequently that it was hard not to imagine that WWE had big plans for him, and that's allegedly because he impressed Vince McMahon himself.

A social media promo that Rush had filmed himself was shown to Vince McMahon who was extremely impressed with what he saw and immediately set about calling up Rush from 205 Live to the main roster on Monday Night RAW. However, Rush proves that it's one thing to get the boss onside, but another thing altogether to keep them onside.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
WWE SmackDown Andrade 'Cien' Almas Rockstar Spud
Advertisement
7 WWE Superstars who Vince McMahon never forgave 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon makes last-minute changes before SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
WWE history: Paul Heyman buries Vince McMahon in "the original Pipe Bomb"
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: WWE veteran moves from SmackDown to NXT due to issues with Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who stood up to Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars who were sent home due to indiscipline
RELATED STORY
5 WWE superstars who manhandled Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
3 Biggest Things WWE could be planning for SmackDown Live this week (14 May 2019)
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Shane McMahon should win the WWE Championship
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Former IC Champion & current SmackDown Superstar "hated" by Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us