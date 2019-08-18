4 Superstars who beat Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and The Undertaker

Jake Sasko FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 770 // 18 Aug 2019, 14:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who has beat all 3 men?

When you think of all of the top-flight superstars in WWE history, the three biggest names that stand out are Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and The Undertaker. Brock Lesnar started on the WWE main roster in 2002 and became a huge main event attraction until he left in 2004.

When he returned in 2012, he was the man in focus, owing to the fact that he had won the UFC Heavyweight Championship and beating him was going to be a huge task for the best of wrestlers in the business.

John Cena also started in 2002 and was a mid-carder for a few years until he won the WWE Championship from JBL at WrestleMania 21. Since then, he was the face of the company as a full-time performer for the next 12 years until he became a part-timer in 2017.

One of the biggest names in WWE history, The Undertaker made his WWE debut during the 1990 Survivor Series. He was a main event star for years before he switched to the role of a part-timer in 2009, taking part only at WrestleMania and a handful of other PPVs.

Having stamped their dominance across the years, beating the aforementioned trio has been an arduous task for scores of top level wrestlers. However, here are four big names who have gotten the better of Lesnar, Cena and Undertaker.

#4 Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns (L)

This one might not be that shocking as Roman Reigns is the biggest star in the company right now but what might shock you more is the fact that Roman beat all three men in the space of a year and a half.

Roman accomplished this feat last year when he pinned Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2018. Reigns first attempted to beat Brock at WrestleMania 31 in 2015 but only managed to pin The Beast Incarnate after a long wait.

Prior to this, Reigns had pinned John Cena in a dream match at No Mercy 2017 in what was billed as a WrestleMania main event worthy match as many fans assumed that the company was trying to pass the torch on from Cena to Reigns that night.

At WrestleMania 33, Reigns became only the second superstar to beat the Undertaker at WrestleMania - Brock Lesnar being the first - and declared that it was his yard. The fact that Reigns has beaten all of these men further emphasised on his importance to the company.

1 / 4 NEXT