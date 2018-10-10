4 superstars who could return to WWE at Crown Jewel's World Cup

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 1.77K // 10 Oct 2018, 16:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A tournament to determine the best in the world?

WWE announced a “one-night-only” 8 man tournament named WWE World Cup to determine the best in the world. Initially, the fans thought this tournament was an event involving superstars from multiple nations around the world, but the WWE Creative team defied logic by naming 4 Americans as the first 4 participants of the World Cup.

WWE Crown Jewel is set to be another epic pay-per-view in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with many big names like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, John Cena, Randy Orton, and Kurt Angle scheduled to make an appearance.

The company announced via a video segment that the 16-time World Champion John Cena will be a part of the WWE World Cup, while Kurt Angle won a global battle royale on RAW to seal his position at the event.

Jeff Hardy and Randy Orton also qualified for the World Cup after emerging victorious in their qualification matches on SmackDown Live against Samoa Joe and Big Show respectively.

With 4 legends already a part of the World Cup to determine the best in the world, it won’t be a surprise if WWE stacks up the card with these 4 superstars of the past.

#4 Rey Mysterio

There's no chance in hell Nakamura is winning this one

Starting with the most obvious one, Rey Mysterio is set to make his return to the ring on SmackDown 1000 in a World Cup qualifying match against United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Mysterio was earlier rumored to battle for the US title at WWE Crown Jewel. However, WWE seemed to have changed their plans as the Mexican superstar goes one-on-one with the president of Nak-America to book his place at the World Cup.

The WWE Universe has always been behind The Master of 619, and Mysterio may board the flight to Saudi Arabia as one of the favorites to lift the first ever WWE World Cup.

1 / 4 NEXT