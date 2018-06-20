4 Superstars who should be in the Extreme Rules No. 1 Contender's match

Possible challengers to compete in the Extreme Rules No. 1 Contender's match alongside Roma Reigns and Bobby Lashley.

Who can get the chance to face him?

The Universal Championship is the biggest and the most prestigious title in the WWE. In last year's WrestleMania, Brock Lesnar defeated the WWE legend Goldberg to win the belt in what was one of the most predictable segments which the WWE has had to offer in recent years.

After winning the title in last year's WrestleMania, Lesnar has successfully defended his title against the likes of Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, Kane, and Roman Reigns.

Lesnar is a beast and his in-ring talents are second to none. The biggest problem is that he is a part-timer.

So from the WWE's point of view, it makes no sense to keep the belt with someone who doesn’t make regular appearances. Expect a title change happening sometime soon.

WWE had announced a six-pack challenge match to determine the no.1 contender to face Brock Lesner. Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley already secured two spots and that leaves us to with four spots to fill.

Here are the four superstars who could be in the six pack challenge match.

#1Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is at best of his entire career.

Seth Rollins is the biggest babyface on RAW. He recently lost his Intercontinental Championship and is now free to enter in main events. Rollins is a fan favourite and deserves to be in contention for the top prize in the WWE.

The Kingslayer has been on a roll recently and it is the right time for the WWE to give him a much-deserved push. Rollins' athleticism against the muscle power of Lesnar promises to be an edge of the seat encounter.

Both Rollins and Lesnar squared off against one another on Battleground three years ago. The match ended in a disqualification.

This time the story is different Seth is an exceptional performer and has become more mature. Potentially, Rollins would be the underdog but he has everything in his arsenal to conquer the Beast.