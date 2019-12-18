4 Superstars who WWE could sign in 2020

Who could Vince McMahon sign next year?

We have come to the end of yet another exciting year of WWE action, and 2020 promises to be even better. WWE have had quite an interesting second half of the year, thanks to the WWE Draft and the new faces added to the roster. The addition of NXT to Survivor Series spiced things up on WWE television, and added a different element to the PPV.

It's expected that the Yellow and Gold brand will feature more on WWE's big PPV's going forward, as they go head on with AEW. WWE and AEW have gone head-to-head with each other over the last couple of months, and it's been a close run thing between the two promotions.

WWE could up the ante next year by shocking audiences with various story-lines, as well as sign young and exciting wrestlers from various promotions around the world.

Who could WWE sign in 2020? Let's take a look at 4 Superstars who WWE could sign in 2020:

#4 Taya Valkyrie

Taya Valkyrie is possibly one of the most important women wrestlers in Impact Wrestling at the moment, and is the current Impact Knockouts Champion. Valkyrie is married to recently-signed WWE Superstar John Morrison, who returned to WWE recently.

Many fans have wanted Valkyrie to also sign with WWE, as many have felt that she would be a valuable addition to the WWE.

Before Morrison signed for WWE, Taya spoke about how they've managed to live away from each other: (via Forbes)

"Even though we’ve worked together a lot of that time, part of that time—when we first started for example—I was living in Mexico. We were traveling back and forth and we made it work and no matter where he goes on his next step of his journey and his professional wrestling career, it’s going to be okay because we love each other, support each other and I know he’s got my back, I’ve got his back and it’s just part of life,” said Valkyrie.

She was previously a part of WWE, albeit briefly, when she was on a developmental contract back in 2011. Now, Valkyrie is a bonafide star and could become an important player in WWE's women's revolution.

