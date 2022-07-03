4 Superstars WWE could have been teasing with cryptic video package at Money in the Bank

Money in the Bank took over Las Vegas earlier tonight and contained some memorable moments. The male and female Money in the Bank winners for 2022 are now known, while Bobby Lashley is the new United States Champion, it appears that there is now a much bigger talking point.

Following the Unified WWE Tag Team Championship match, the company played a vague video package that appeared to tease a debut or a return.

The video was eerily similar to the packages that were once played for a certain released WWE Superstar, but it appears that he is not the only star that could be behind this Money in the Bank tease.

#4. The Fiend could be making his WWE return

The most obvious star that could have been teased by WWE here is The Fiend. Bray Wyatt has become synonymous with these kinds of video packages, and many fans have pointed out that there were several links to Wyatt, including the crow, candles, and even the gloved hand.

The Eater of Worlds is expected to make his return to the business in the near future, and many believe that he would be able to do that in WWE. There have been several teases from the former star online, and as many former stars have noted, never say never.

#3. Gable Steveson could finally be set to make his debut

One of the biggest hints from the video package was the Olympic medal, which was clearly seen several times. This appears to be hinting that the person behind the package is a gold medalist. Kurt Angle and Gable Steveson are the two men who are most likely to be behind the package if they're former Olympians who are being teased.

Steveson was drafted to Monday Night RAW last year and teased a feud with Chad Gable at WrestleMania. Could this Money in the Bank video package be teasing the debut of the Olympian in a new role?

#2. The return of The Judgment Day

Since Damian Priest and Finn Balor attacked Edge a few weeks ago on RAW, the duo have been featured on Main Event, and Rhea Ripley has been unable to compete after an injury.

The group arguably needs to hit the reset button and make their return afresh. this could be the tease that Balor and Priest are set to come back to RAW. They could debut a new-look stable that would allow them to push this feud forward. Edge is expected to return soon and step into a feud with all three team members, and this new gimmick will get some eyes on the battle.

#1. Was Edge's WWE return teased at Money in the Bank?

Nando @ChampagneNando @WWE I thought it was bray but this seems to tease edge more! With the hardy arm bands, Dudley glasses , Latino heat plate, Kurt angle reference @WWE I thought it was bray but this seems to tease edge more! With the hardy arm bands, Dudley glasses , Latino heat plate, Kurt angle reference

Edge is perhaps the most likely person to be behind the tease since many hints in the video link to the Hall of Famer. Many eagle-eyed members of the WWE Universe have picked up on Jeff Hardy, The Dudley Boyz, Eddie Guerrero, and various other stars from the Money in the Bank video package.

These former stars have all shared the ring with Edge, and it could be spun that these stars were able to mold The Rated R Superstar into the character that he is today.

The 11-time world champion was attacked by his own stable a few weeks ago on RAW and has since been sidelined. His return is expected to make headlines as he is reportedly set to become the face of the red brand in the absence of Cody Rhodes and step back into a feud with Balor and Priest.

