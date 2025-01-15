4 Surprise entrants who can win the 2025 Women's WWE Royal Rumble match

The long-awaited WWE Royal Rumble 2025 is fast approaching, and many top stars have already announced their appearance for the 30-person gimmick matches. However, most of them have come from the men's division. This means more surprises are expected in the Women's Rumble Match.

The 2025 WWE Royal Rumble will happen on February 1 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Stars like John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and more have already declared their appearances for the 30-man match. In the women's division, Nia Jax declared her participation on this week's RAW, and more stars will likely do so in the following weeks. Interestingly, many entrants for the women's match could be in the form of surprises.

In this list, we will look at four potential surprise entrants who can win the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match:

#4. Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair hasn't been on WWE television since December 2023 after sustaining multiple injuries during a match against Asuka. Many thought she would return in the final months of 2024, but it looks like the wait for her comeback will finally end at the upcoming PLE.

With reports indicating that The Queen's return to television is imminent, many fans and experts have predicted that Flair will not only participate in the Women's Royal Rumble Match but also win the entire thing.

#3. Roxanne Perez

Roxanne Perez is arguably one of the best stars in NXT today. The Prodigy has impressed fans as a babyface and more so after she turned heel. Although she lost the NXT Women's Championship after 276 days to Giulia last week, this may not be a bad thing for the talented young star.

If Perez does enter the Women's Royal Rumble Match this year, it won't be the first time she does so. She was a part of last year's match. After a successful time on NXT, it won't be too far-fetched to say that Roxanne could end up winning the 30-woman match this time.

#2. Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has been absent from WWE since May last year. Her contract expired in June 2024.

Lynch was advertised for RAW's Netflix debut earlier this month, and Fightful later reported that she signed a new contract with the Stamford-based promotion. There is possibly no bigger stage for The Man to return than the 2025 Royal Rumble and be the 30-woman gimmick match's eventual winner.

#1. Alexa Bliss was last seen at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble

Fans last saw Alexa Bliss inside the squared circle at the 2023 Royal Rumble, when she failed to defeat Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

Bliss suffered from health issues during her absence, but the most prominent reason behind her hiatus was that she was pregnant. The Goddess gave birth to her daughter in November 2023. Ahead of the PLE in Indianapolis, she teased her return on social media, as the former world champion asked fans whether she should revert to her old look of having pink highlights in her hair.

Little Miss Bliss could return at the PLE next month as a surprise entrant in the 30-woman gimmick match and eventually emerge victorious.

