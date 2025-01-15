WWE Superstar teases departure after losing the title

After losing the WWE NXT Women's Championship last week at New Year's Evil, Roxanne Perez teased on this week's show that she could leave the developmental brand. She dropped the title to Giulia, ending her 276-day reign.

The Prodigy was involved in an in-ring promo on the latest episode of WWE NXT, which was the main event of the show. She said she never thought she would reach that milestone when she won the gold for the second time. Roxy revealed that while she was sad she lost the title, the state of the women's division was even sadder with The Beautiful Madness as the champion.

Roxanne Perez questioned the fans as to whether they thought that Giulia was going to take the women's division to the heights that she took it. She also said that the division would be nothing without her as the champion, and that NXT didn't deserve her. She was seemingly teasing leaving NXT to finally join the main roster, where Triple H would be the chief creative decision maker.

Perez added that it was not going to be the same because in the past, the fans needed the Four Horsewomen while the current generation only needed her.

Bayley then showed up and the two stars went back and forth on the mic. Roxanne Perez asked The Role Model why she came back, and whether she thought WWE NXT owed her anything. The two stars ended up getting into a fight as the show went off the air.

