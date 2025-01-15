WWE NXT Results: Top champs return; Roxanne Perez teases departure; new #1 contenders (1/14/25)

The new WWE NXT Champion, Oba Femi, kicked off the show and celebrated his win, saying that it was destiny. He praised Trick Williams for his achievements but claimed that he was better and had no limit to what he could achieve.

Tony D'Angelo arrived and congratulated Oba before showing interest in challenging the NXT Champ. Femi taunted Tony, reminding him that Santa attacked him before Ridge Holland arrived.

Ridge showed Tony a photo of himself laying the Don out while dressed as Santa, and D'Angelo ran out to start a ringside brawl with him. Eddy Thorpe attacked Oba Femi in the ring with a leather strap before taking him out with a DDT.

WWE NXT Results (January 14, 2025):

Shotzi def. Stephanie Vaquer

Ethan Page def. Dante Chen

Meta-Four def. Unholy Union

Cora Jade def. Kelani Jordan

Nathan Frazer & Axiom def. OTM to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship

WWE NXT Results: Shotzi vs. Stephanie Vaquer

Shotzi and Vaquer were trading submission holds early on, and Shotzi got a wristlock in, but Vaquer transitioned into a face lock before going for a pin attempt. Shotzi turned it around and tried for a backslide before coming back with a diving crossbody.

Jacy Jayne showed up in the middle of the match before Shotzi and Vaquer took her down off the apron with double headbutts. The ref was distracted, and Fallon Henley attacked Vaquer with her title belt, allowing Shotzi to win.

Result: Shotzi def. Stephanie Vaquer

Grade: B

Backstage on NXT, Oba Femi told Ava that he would destroy Eddy Thorpe and asked for a match, even if the title was on the line. Ava hesitated, and Mr. Stone tried to tell Oba that Thorpe was playing him, but the champ got angry and demanded that the match be booked.

Ava agreed and booked the match for next week before NXT continued.

WWE NXT Results: Ethan Page vs. Dante Chen

Page attacked Chen before the match started, and Ethan got some kicks in early on. Dante came back with some strikes and countered a lariat but took a superkick and a big boot before Page got the DDT for the win.

Result: Ethan Page def. Dante Chen

Page trapped Chen's leg between the apron and the steel steps before going in for a kick. Je'Von Evans came in to make the save, but Page got the better of the situation and took him down instead.

Grade: C

Shawn Spears was backstage and tried to get Adriana Rizzo to leave the Family. Izzi Dame came in and shooed Spears away, and then we saw Ashante Adonis hand Karmen Petrovic a rose.

DIY was backstage and said they were there to watch Frazer and Axiom since they were regarded as the greatest tag team in the brand's history.

WWE NXT Results: Meta-Four vs. Unholy Union

Fyre and Jackson kicked off the match, and tags were made before Legend was isolated in the ring. Meta-Four were sent outside, and Fyre got a big senton. After a break, Legend got a big slam, but Dawn broke up the chokeslam attempt.

Dawn got a codebreaker, and Jackson took a big slam before Fyre went for the KLR bomb but was stopped by Legend. Alba Fyre took the double-team finisher from Meta-Four before going down for the three count.

Result: Meta-Four def. Unholy Union

Grade: B

Backstage, Charlie Dempsey congratulated Lexis King for the Heritage Cup win before Wren Sinclair insisted that Dempsey get a rematch.

Ava was there and said that she would book the rematch when we heard a loud crash. Ava and the others headed outside to investigate and found Tony D'Angelo and Ridge Holland brawling in the parking lot.

WWE NXT Results: Cora Jade vs. Kelani Jordan

Kelani took some big strikes and knees early in the match and got a takedown before trading fists with Jade in the middle of the ring.

Jade took a DDT for a near fall before Jordan stomped on her and unloaded on Cora in the corner. As the ref tried to separate Jordan and Cora, Jade scratched Kelain in the eyes and won.

Result: Cora Jade def. Kelani Jordan

Grade: C

In a video, Eddy Thorpe talked about how he would beat Oba and become the NXT Champ.

Axiom and Frazer were backstage when Briggs and Inamura confronted them. OTM also showed up, and as the tag champs left, OTM started a brawl with Briggs and Inamura.

WWE NXT Results: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. OTM - NXT Tag Team Championship match

OTM isolated Frazer early on, and the latter was taking a beating before managing to make the tag to Axiom. The champs got some big double-team moves and cleared the ring before Axiom was taken down with a big clothesline.

After a break, Frazer got a near fall off a standing shooting star and missed a dive before taking a double-team slam. Axiom got a submission hold on Price, and Frazer locked in his own hold on Nima, but the latter slammed Frazer on top of Axiom and Price to break the holds.

OTM got a near fall off a double-team move before Frazer got a big kick and was pushed off the top rope. Frazer returned and put Price through the announce desk with a huge dive, while Axiom got the Golden Ratio on Nima for the win.

Result: Nathan Frazer & Axiom def. OTM to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship

Grade: B+

Roxanne Perez headed to the ring, and we saw a mysterious figure arrive at the arena.

Roxanne Perez was out next and said she was the NXT Women's Champion for 276 days before being dethroned by Giulia. She said that she wanted to make the women's division special, and she achieved it. Perez added that the women's division would be nothing without her as champ, hinting at possibly leaving for the main roster.

Bayley showed up and said that the division would be fine before Roxanne told her to shut up. Perez said she used to look up to people like Bayley and CM Punk, but now they should look up to her.

Bayley said she was headed for WrestleMania, and Roxanne attacked her before NXT went off the air.

