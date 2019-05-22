×
4 Surprise entrants that would have been better choices than Brock Lesnar to win Money in the Bank 

Matthew Serocki
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
582   //    22 May 2019, 08:47 IST

'The Beast in the Bank' was an unwelcome surprise to many fans.
'The Beast in the Bank' was an unwelcome surprise to many fans.

The first thing I will say is that I'm not stating that Brock Lesnar shouldn't appear in WWE again. He's still a big star and can have good matches when he wants to. Him returning to wreak havoc on the match itself would have been perfectly fine.

But having him as the new 'Mr. Money in the Bank' keeps the WWE in the holding pattern that they are trying to get out of. If you want a rise in ratings, you need to do things differently than before. You need to be better than before.

I would have been fine had someone who actually been in the match won, but people also argue the same about Becky Lynch in the Royal Rumble this year. She at least appeared weekly.

By resorting back to giving Lesnar a title shot, it basically means that WWE is not learning from their mistakes. 'The Beast' could have easily been used to have matches with the likes of Lars Sullivan or Drew McIntyre, but he likely only agreed to come back as long as he was either given another title run or something like Money in the Bank.

It takes away what could have been a truly career-making win for someone like Ali, Andrade or McIntyre. While it does fit his usual M.O. of rarely showing up, it was still a huge missed opportunity to give a chance to someone who had been busting their tails in order just to stand out.

Since there have actually been other stars doing just that who weren't included in the match, they would have certainly been better options as surprise entrants to win the match instead of 'the Beast.'

Here are four other superstars who could have used a briefcase win more than Lesnar.

#1 Aleister Black

His vignettes should turn into actual appearances on TV and one could have been at MITB.
His vignettes should turn into actual appearances on TV and one could have been at MITB.

Black is someone who could be a future champion unless the WWE creative team doesn't understand his words or gimmick. The vignettes started out well but they need to turn into matches and appearances on SmackDown sooner rather than later.

He hasn't had a match since the Superstar Shake Up and he could have made a big impact if he was allowed to debut in person at MITB. It appears that Black is likely going to be a heel due to him thinking that people won't like the stories behind his tattoos. A heel is usually the best choice to win the briefcases because it suits their nature.

While Lesnar is indeed the epitome of a heel, we already know that and expect nothing less from The Beast, Black appearing and kicking anyone and everyone into oblivion would have garnered him heat instead of Lesnar and set him up nicely going forward.

